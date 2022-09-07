ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qT36N_0hknUkUv00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police serving eviction find drug sales operation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving an eviction on Linden Road Friday when they say they discovered a narcotics trafficking operation. According to police, deputies were evicting tenants from a residence in the 5200 block of Linden Road when they discovered multiple firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and cannabis. […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police capture Rockford murder suspect

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mario Williams, 31, wanted for the murder of Robert Brooks in Rockford in 2019, was arrested in a raid in Freeport on Wednesday, according to police. According to Rockford Police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man attacks and robs woman with children at Florida grocery store

A woman with three small children was violently attacked and robbed by a man as she entered a grocery store in North Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, August 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the victim was entering the store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and […]
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman brought to hospital house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire. The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy