ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tdFw_0hknUbYO00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WBRE

Man charged with raping a child for three years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with child rape after investigators discovered he raped a 12-year-old girl for three years. According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 29 a victim reported to investigators that she was sexually abused for three years by Alexis Gomez-Levia, 46, beginning when she was 9 years […]
WBRE

Police: Two arrested for terrorizing 19 year old

DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two suspects in a case involving terroristic threats and an explosive device. On Thursday, September 1 at approximately 8:00 a.m., a 19-year-old victim called police as two individuals entered the victim’s home armed with firearms, according to State Police. The suspects, according to […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
WBRE

Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a noise complaint that resulted in 99 traffic citations and multiple cars towed after breaking up a party with around 200 people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 4 around 4:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of North Park Drive in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

One woman deceased after fatal two-car crash

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is deceased after a fatal car crash involving two vehicles in Carbondale Township, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy Rowland, 77-year-old, Zorka Osterman, of Scranton, has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-car crash, Tuesday afternoon, in Carbondale Township. The coroner says, […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with vehicular homicide

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen was charged Sunday with vehicular homicide and driving while on drugs after police say he was involved in a crash that left a woman dead. According to the Edwardsville Police Department, on November 8, 2021, officers responded to a two-car crash at the entrance to Mark II Plaza on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

DA: Inmate charged after using ‘shank’ in 2020

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at the Unites State Penitentiary, Canaan, (USP Canaan) has been indicted by a grand jury for an assault that occurred in 2020, officials say. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Isiah Robinson, 36, an inmate at USP Canaan, was indicted […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
WBRE

Police charge two with selling cocaine

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine. According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley. Investigators said they […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
WBRE

One dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 80

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East. State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two disguised as FedEx workers face armed robbery charges

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they are charging two men after they disguised themselves as FedEx workers and committed an armed robbery at a home in West Hazleton. According to West Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. officers got a call about two people armed with a gun breaking into a […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy