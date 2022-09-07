ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

‘The pieces just fell together’: Yakima fatal hit-and-run suspect charged months later

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKLvm_0hknUCgL00

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been almost three months since 66-year-old Wendy Baker was killed in a hit-and-run while bicycling with friends in Yakima, but charges were just filed against the man investigators believe struck her with his truck.

Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged with a hit and run fatality Friday, but court documents show his name first came up as a potential suspect within days of the incident that ended Baker’s life.

“We were moving as fast as reasonably possible,” Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic said. “The pieces just fell together and we believe that we’ve got a case that we can make an attempt to prove beyond a reasonable doubt in court.”

Brusic said it took a while to be able to make a charging decision because detectives at the county sheriff’s office had to gather the necessary evidence. He said it was also a particularly busy summer, which added more time.

Baker was out bicycling with a group of friends on Sunday, June 12 when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck. A short time later, a witness reportedly told police Vargas had a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Using the Yakima Police Department’s Flock camera system — which recognizes license plates using artificial intelligence — investigators were able to track the vehicle’s progress into the city and locate nearby surveillance footage that appeared to show Vargas at the wheel.

According to court documents, Vargas dropped his truck off at an auto body repair shop on South Second Street to get the vehicle repaired on the day of the hit-and-run.

Five days later, police found the truck parked at a construction site in Yakima with damage to the right front of the vehicle and missing parts that matched those found at the crime scene.

A month into the investigation, police learned Vargas had booked a flight to Guadalajara, Mexico just hours after the incident occurred.

Soon after, a friend of the suspect reportedly told investigators he got a call from Vargas that day. Vargas allegedly told his friend he’d hit a woman on a bicycle and drove away.

According to court documents, the last piece of the puzzle came from a search warrant served on Vargas’s cell phone that showed the phone was in the area when the hit-and-run occurred.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Vargas’s arrest, but due to the flight records mentioned in the court documents, investigators believe Vargas is no longer in the country.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

Travis Allred
4d ago

The media doesn't ever talk about all the dead people that will never see justice thanks to the open border. And shame on Yakima for encouraging the problem

Reply
4
Travis Allred
4d ago

And this is what comes of open borders. I got my family out of that hell hole because I knew if they were hurt chances are the person responsible would never be apprehended

Reply(2)
3
Tommy Twocoins
3d ago

If they keep dragging their feet, this PAB will never be charged and convicted due to the violation of his rights to a speedy trial!!!

Reply
2
Related
ifiberone.com

Man with a history of arson arrested at Motel 6 fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - 40-year-old Chris Blanchard is behind bars as of Friday after allegedly setting fire to a room at the Motel 6 in Wenatchee early today. Wenatchee Police say they received a call about the fire just after 1 a.m. Police say witnesses pointed out Blanchard as the person who was walking out of the room when the fire began. Police say Blanchard was hanging out in the parking lot after the fire started.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large

ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
ZILLAH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

West Richland Police searching for armed home intruder

WEST RICHLAND – The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used by a suspected armed intruder. Authorities said the crime happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. on the 300 block of North 69th Avenue. The victim said a man wearing a mask and black clothing broke into the home, came into the bedroom and held the victim at gunpoint.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Hit And Run#Mexico#Bicycling#Violent Crime#The County Sheriff
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima domestic violence incident leads to SWAT stand-off

YAKIMA -- A stand-off with swat could have ended tragically, but today everyone is unhurt. Over the weekend, Yakima Police officers responded to a call on the 500 block of S 12th Street. Officers say a domestic violence assault suspect, 21-year-old Jose Rivera, barricaded himself in the house and refused...
Yakima Herald Republic

Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home

A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
ZILLAH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy