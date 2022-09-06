ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask a Bartender: What’s Amaro and Where Should I Be Drinking it in Philly?

A 101 lesson on this deliciously bitter liqueur, plus the Philly bars and restaurants serving exciting selections. Pete Adams is the tasting room manager at Manatawny Still Works. He’s seen Philly’s cocktail scene up close, and wants to help you find your own path to booze nerdom (or at least enjoy your drinks a little more). Here’s what he has to say about amaro.
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Around Philly

The German beer fest is back, so grab a stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face — it’s time to party. After two years off due to the pandemic, Munich celebrates its 187th Oktoberfest once more this fall. Closer to home, some old local favorites are also back — plus a bunch of new celebrations, too. We’ve got the best German beer-centric events where you can grab a giant stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face.
