The German beer fest is back, so grab a stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face — it’s time to party. After two years off due to the pandemic, Munich celebrates its 187th Oktoberfest once more this fall. Closer to home, some old local favorites are also back — plus a bunch of new celebrations, too. We’ve got the best German beer-centric events where you can grab a giant stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO