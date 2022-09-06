Read full article on original website
Ask a Bartender: What’s Amaro and Where Should I Be Drinking it in Philly?
A 101 lesson on this deliciously bitter liqueur, plus the Philly bars and restaurants serving exciting selections. Pete Adams is the tasting room manager at Manatawny Still Works. He’s seen Philly’s cocktail scene up close, and wants to help you find your own path to booze nerdom (or at least enjoy your drinks a little more). Here’s what he has to say about amaro.
Can the First Philadelphia Polo Classic Make the City a Pony Town?
Work to Ride phenom Kareem Rosser is aiming to make the city a force in the polo world. Are there enough horse-crazy supporters here to make it happen?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. No one...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Around Philly
The German beer fest is back, so grab a stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face — it’s time to party. After two years off due to the pandemic, Munich celebrates its 187th Oktoberfest once more this fall. Closer to home, some old local favorites are also back — plus a bunch of new celebrations, too. We’ve got the best German beer-centric events where you can grab a giant stein and a soft pretzel as big as your face.
Philly Today: Local TV Outlets Have Officially Gone Queen Elizabeth Crazy
Plus, Wegmans ditches plastic, some Eagles and Phils news, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Philly TV Outlets Have Gone Queen Elizabeth Crazy. Ever...
Just Announced: New Details on the Franklin Institute’s Upcoming Disney Exhibit, Disney100
Disney100 will make its world premiere in Philly on February 18, 2023. New details were just announced at the D23 Expo. Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene. Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, is a big...
