St. Charles Catholic School begins first day of school as rebuilding continues from last year’s fire

SPOKANE, Wash.– St. Charles Catholic School students and staff returned to class on Tuesday.

However, due to the ongoing rebuilding from last year’s fire, students started school at Spokane Public School’s old Jefferson Elementary building.

“Starting on time was a goal,” said Heather Schlaich, Principal at St. Charles Catholic School. “I think seeing all the kids’ faces bring all of us great joy.”

There was plenty of excitement in the classrooms on the first day of school, with students who were glad to be back with friends and teachers.

However, school officials still face a multi-million dollar construction project.

“The construction has been slow,” Schlaich said. “We know that’s how the construction is moving right now all over the place. We are getting there, though. Hopefully, pre-school students will be able to move to homes soon.”

The school has been dealing with another challenge.

“Last winter… the catastrophic failure of the heat, so we are now going through that process,” Schlaich said.

Despite the slow recovery from the fire damage, students and staff celebrated their first day of school.

“Some of the kids are used to this site,” said Cathy Akers, a first-grade teacher at St. Charles Catholic School. “There’s lots of space, so we are enjoying it. We are glad to start the school year and get things on the ground.”

School officials say they also saw an issue with long school commutes, and for the first time this year, two buses will be taking students to the temporary school.

