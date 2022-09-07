ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

St. Charles Catholic School begins first day of school as rebuilding continues from last year’s fire

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5LoT_0hknSabF00

SPOKANE, Wash.– St. Charles Catholic School students and staff returned to class on Tuesday.

However, due to the ongoing rebuilding from last year’s fire, students started school at Spokane Public School’s old Jefferson Elementary building.

“Starting on time was a goal,” said Heather Schlaich, Principal at St. Charles Catholic School. “I think seeing all the kids’ faces bring all of us great joy.”

There was plenty of excitement in the classrooms on the first day of school, with students who were glad to be back with friends and teachers.

However, school officials still face a multi-million dollar construction project.

“The construction has been slow,” Schlaich said. “We know that’s how the construction is moving right now all over the place. We are getting there, though. Hopefully, pre-school students will be able to move to homes soon.”

The school has been dealing with another challenge.

“Last winter… the catastrophic failure of the heat, so we are now going through that process,” Schlaich said.

Despite the slow recovery from the fire damage, students and staff celebrated their first day of school.

“Some of the kids are used to this site,” said Cathy Akers, a first-grade teacher at St. Charles Catholic School. “There’s lots of space, so we are enjoying it. We are glad to start the school year and get things on the ground.”

School officials say they also saw an issue with long school commutes, and for the first time this year, two buses will be taking students to the temporary school.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Inside the new Flett Middle School

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new middle school is officially open in Spokane. Along with Denny Yasuhara Middle School, Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School are two of the three middle schools coming to Spokane Public Schools. A new courtyard, classrooms, learning neighborhoods and more, almost 400 students will be attending...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#The New School#Construction Project#K12#Peterwjchoi
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes

Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy