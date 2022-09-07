Read full article on original website
Booker T Washington @ Geneva | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Booker T Washington takes on Geneva.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch as industrial expansion and jobs are announced in Dothan.
altoday.com
Gateway Tire announces $9 million expansion
Gateway Tire announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest $9 million to expand its distribution hub in Dothan. The project is expected to add 30 new jobs to Houston County. Greg Canfield is the Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "The distribution/logistics sector is one of the foundational...
wtvy.com
Dale County @ Montgomery Academy | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Dale County takes on Montgomery Academy.
thebamabuzz.com
84 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Dale County
New, full-time jobs are heading to Alabama. Ecore International, a manufacturing and recycling company, plans to invest $25.5 million to open a facility in Ozark. Keep reading to find out what this means for Dale County. 84 jobs coming to Dale County. A new manufacturing company is coming to Dale...
wtvy.com
Join Taylor LIVE
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock live at 9 as she talks local headlines and behind the scenes of FNF!.
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic.
wdhn.com
9/11 events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With 9/11 right around the corner, communities are gathering together to celebrate the lives that were lost, and the memory of that fateful day. Keep up with the local events that you can attend. The New Amvets Post 7, based in Daleville, will hold a 9/11 ceremony...
wtvy.com
Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
wdhn.com
Dothan Restaurateur demands answers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the Dothan Feeding program continues to be investigated, the business that was underbid, Mama T's wants answers and at Thursday's Dothan Recreation Board meeting those questions have been sent out. "So I was just here to get clarification about your role specifically...
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Houston County | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Red Level takes on Houston County.
wdhn.com
Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he's granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba.
madeinalabama.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
"These new investment projects in Dothan will inject additional vigor and innovation into this critical sector.". The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the combined projects represent one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Southeast Alabama's Wiregrass region. It expects the SmartLam expansion to become operational in 2024 and the Peak Renewable wood pellet plant to open in 2023.
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
wtvy.com
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Georgiana takes on Kinston.
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9. Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said...
wtvy.com
Headland @ Rehobeth | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Headland takes on Rehobeth.
