ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Corvettes on the Columbia this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Three Rivers Corvette Club is hosting the 12th annual Corvettes on the Columbia this weekend, September 9th through the 11th. The event will feature a show and shine, concerts, a cornhole tournament, and on Saturday the Corvettes will be parked along the river in Columbia Park. According...
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
94.5 KATS

9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed

It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcrightnow.com

Community encouraged to visit 9-11 memorial on Sunday in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Tri-Cities community is encouraged to visit the 9-11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Boulevard, this weekend. While there is no formal program scheduled, the Memorial will be open and accessible all day on Sunday, September, 11th, for people to visit at their convenience.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Smoke, Air Quality and Fire Threat

Weather Authority Alert - Fire Danger, Air Quality. Smokey sunshine and poor air quality today. Breezy winds will keep the fire danger high through tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Fire, smoke and wind

Weather Authority Alert..... High Fire Danger, Smoke, Air Quality, Wind. Hazy/smokey sunshine today with increasing winds by midday. Gusts Northeast at 20-30 mph will produce a high fire danger across the region through tomorrow night. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs low-mid 80s. Red...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Windy & Hazy Weekend...Extreme Fire Danger and Unhealthy Air Quality

Weather Authority Alert..... High Fire Danger, Smoke, Air Quality, Wind. Hazy/smokey tonight with Gusts Northeast at 20-30 mph will produce a high fire danger across the region through tomorrow night. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and OR... Today-11 PM Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy