7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
nbcrightnow.com
Corvettes on the Columbia this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Three Rivers Corvette Club is hosting the 12th annual Corvettes on the Columbia this weekend, September 9th through the 11th. The event will feature a show and shine, concerts, a cornhole tournament, and on Saturday the Corvettes will be parked along the river in Columbia Park. According...
Hidden Cave Near Tri-Cities is a Favorite Day Trip Hike
Boulder Cave, officially known as Trail #962 is operated by the US Forest Service runs about 1.5 miles from beginning to end, and although some parts of the trail are rough from recent water damage, it is suitable for all levels of hikers. Dogs are welcome but are not allowed inside the cave.
From India to Italy to the Tri-Cities — La Bella Vita restaurant is a ‘blend of cultures’
“You’re not going to find anything like it.”
9 Washington Restaurants Featured on TV That Have Permanently Closed
It is always a sad thing when a restaurant we love closes down in Washington. Sadness gets placed on top of sadness when it is a restaurant that has been featured on TV. We beam with pride when one of our Washington state restaurants get highlighted on television for their gastronomical prowess so it is with great sorrow to say a fare-thee-well goodbye to these 9 Washington restaurants that were featured on TV cooking shows.
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
nbcrightnow.com
Community encouraged to visit 9-11 memorial on Sunday in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Tri-Cities community is encouraged to visit the 9-11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Boulevard, this weekend. While there is no formal program scheduled, the Memorial will be open and accessible all day on Sunday, September, 11th, for people to visit at their convenience.
nbcrightnow.com
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
nbcrightnow.com
Smoke, Air Quality and Fire Threat
Weather Authority Alert - Fire Danger, Air Quality. Smokey sunshine and poor air quality today. Breezy winds will keep the fire danger high through tonight. Morning temperatures in the 60s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire, smoke and wind
Weather Authority Alert..... High Fire Danger, Smoke, Air Quality, Wind. Hazy/smokey sunshine today with increasing winds by midday. Gusts Northeast at 20-30 mph will produce a high fire danger across the region through tomorrow night. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs low-mid 80s. Red...
Thompson Hill developer wants another shot at adding hotel, condos to Tri-Cities hillside
Neighbors are already voicing their opposition.
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
nbcrightnow.com
Windy & Hazy Weekend...Extreme Fire Danger and Unhealthy Air Quality
Weather Authority Alert..... High Fire Danger, Smoke, Air Quality, Wind. Hazy/smokey tonight with Gusts Northeast at 20-30 mph will produce a high fire danger across the region through tomorrow night. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Red Flag Warning - Most of WA and OR... Today-11 PM Saturday.
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
