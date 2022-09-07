Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry
A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
theperrynews.com
Jayette swimmers fall to visiting Indians
For the second time this season, the swim teams from Indianola and Perry met for a dual meet. By far the larger squad, Indianola could always count upon filling three spots in each of the eight individual races and have two quartets vying to for honors in all three relays. Those additional points (including six diving points earned when in Indianola) have allowed for lopsided wins, including a 115-53 Indian victory earlier this season.
theperrynews.com
Rain cancels Prairie Awakening Native American celebration
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Saturday’s annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration at the Kuehn Conservation Area in rural Redfield, the Dallas County Conservation Board announced Saturday morning. The DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents...
theperrynews.com
Woodward-Granger harriers run at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX, IA — Thursday’s cross country schedule for Woodward-Granger included a visit to the Colfax-Mingo invitational, with the full Hawk program in action. W-G freshman Eva Fleshner has exploded onto the scene and is ranked fourth among Class 1A girls harriers. She won Thursday in 18 minutes, 43.47 seconds to help power the Hawks to second place in a six-team race with 54 points. Grandview Christian won with 26 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
theperrynews.com
Bateman Street to close from First to Third starting Friday
Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 on stage 1 of the Bateman Street and Rawson Street improvements, the Perry City Hall announced Thursday. Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, will be placing traffic control devices in order to warn residents of the closure of Bateman Street between First Avenue (Iowa Highway 144) and Third Street.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Stephanie Reed, 47, of 1560 S.E. Heritage Dr., Waukee, was arrested for driving while revoked and driving while suspended. Wade Mahlstadt, 27, of 2880 Victory Trail, Stuart, was arrested for OWI and issued a citation for speeding. *A criminal...
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report August 29-September 5
An officer responded to an attempted burglary report in the 800 block of Main Street. An officer responded to a counterfeit report in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Lloyd Carl Smith, 42, of 118 S. 13th St., Adel, was arrested for assault, harassment and criminal mischief. August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
Comments / 0