In this post, we will show you different methods to repair your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC without data loss if you see any errors during its usage. Windows 11 is an upgrade from Windows 10. Though many worldwide still use Windows 10, Windows 11 is slowly making its way into those Windows 10 PCs. Like in Windows 10, we face many issues or errors if we are not careful on Windows 11. We can use different methods to fix them. In this guide, we show you different ways to repair Windows 11 if you face any errors on it.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 DAYS AGO