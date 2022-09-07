Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office finishes resolving redistricting challenges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of dealing with redistricting issues during an election year, the Marion County Clerk’s Office believes it has finally straightened out all of the problems ahead of the general election. Due to the results of the 2020 census, voting district lines across...
WVNews
Second Senior S.K.I.P. Day scheduled at Lewis County Senior Center
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Senior Center will host its second of three Senior S.K.I.P. Days from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This will be a Zumba Gold-a-thon event, with other activities for participants as well.
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Bridgeport close pools for season, prepare for fall events
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall may not officially arrive until Sept. 22, but the end of the summer swimming season has come and gone. City officials say it was a successful season despite some weather challenges, but fall events will continue to provide fun family activities. “It was...
WVNews
Coronation opens West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gray skies were predominant and raindrops fell on Clarksburg Saturday, but residents still surrounded the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival’s downtown stage to applaud the annual event’s return. Though the annual golf tournament and Youth Block Party were held Friday, the coronations...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Mark Holcomb, 56, Enterprise, and Bonita Kay Cain, 54, Enterprise.
WVNews
WVU's mistakes add up in loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way. Except one pass ... and he never had a chance on that one.
WVNews
Birth announcements
CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd wins both Saturday matches against Nicholas County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason’s goal was the difference as the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles overcame resolute defending from the Nicholas County Grizzlies, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon. “I really liked the combination play on our goal,” RCB coach Chris Meighen said. “I liked our passing...
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Marquis E. Garrett to Stephanie M. Elliott, parcel in Clark District, $80,000.
WVNews
Patricia Charlene Snodgrass
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) —Patricia Charlene Snodgrass, 82, of Grafton, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Morgantown, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clarksburg on January 20, 1940, a daughter of the late...
WVNews
WVU Football Players Entry Front
WVNews
Bport 22 mid line attack.JPG
WVNews
WVU’s offensive onslaught couldn’t overcome its defensive struggles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through its first two games of the season, West Virginia’s offense is blazing along as well as it has at any point in coach Neal Brown’s tenure. The Mountaineers are averaging 36.5 points and 452.5 total offensive yards per game so far in 2022, but they are 0-2 with losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in overtime) because at the same time they are allowing 46.5 points and 401.5 yards per game.
WVNews
WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night.
WVNews
Bport Libero 8 with a dig.JPG
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown Kansas Postgame 9/10/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown offered no excuses for his team's putrid defensive showing against Kansas, which dropped the Mountaineers to 0-2 on the 2022 season.
WVNews
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
WVNews
No. 17 West Virginia women's soccer takes on Bucknell
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 17-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team wraps up its week at home by playing host to Bucknell on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. West Virginia enters Sunday’s match after falling to Clemson, 1-0, at home on Thursday....
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive photos from West Virginia's home opener of the 2022 football season. The Mountaineers dropped a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, falling to 0-2 on the season.
