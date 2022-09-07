MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through its first two games of the season, West Virginia’s offense is blazing along as well as it has at any point in coach Neal Brown’s tenure. The Mountaineers are averaging 36.5 points and 452.5 total offensive yards per game so far in 2022, but they are 0-2 with losses to Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in overtime) because at the same time they are allowing 46.5 points and 401.5 yards per game.

