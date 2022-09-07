Skoda hopes that the dramatic Vision 7S Concept will pave the way for a new design direction that will further differentiate it from its Volkswagen Group siblings. While speaking at a recent event in Prague, Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer said the car manufacturer is looking to attract customers not within the broader VW Group. Skoda has also resisted calls from within VW, including former chief executive Herbert Diess, that the brand be moved down market.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO