Carscoops
Toyota Ranked Last Among Top Carmakers For Its Electrification Efforts, GM First
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan ranked lowest in Greenpeace’s Auto Environmental Guide 2022, but all automakers will have to do more to decarbonize the industry if we are to stay within the 1.5°C goal agreed to in the Paris Climate Agreement to save ourselves from worse impacts of climate change.
Carscoops
Swiss Startup Piech Automotive Hires Former AMG And Aston Martin Boss
Piech Automotive, a Swiss electric sports car startup, announced today that it has added two senior executives with impressive automotive backgrounds to its roster. Tobias Moers and Manfred Fitzgerald will act as co-Chief Executive Officers at the young company. Tobias Moers, most recently, was the CEO of Aston Martin, a...
Carscoops
Thriving Skoda Brand Forging Its Own Path Within The VW Group
Skoda hopes that the dramatic Vision 7S Concept will pave the way for a new design direction that will further differentiate it from its Volkswagen Group siblings. While speaking at a recent event in Prague, Skoda chief executive Klaus Zellmer said the car manufacturer is looking to attract customers not within the broader VW Group. Skoda has also resisted calls from within VW, including former chief executive Herbert Diess, that the brand be moved down market.
