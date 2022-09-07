ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SoCal Gas Announces New Project to Show Benefits of Clean Fuels

The Southern California Gas Co. Friday announced a proposed collaboration with UC Irvine to demonstrate on the university’s campus how clean fuels like renewable hydrogen could be delivered at scale through California’s existing natural gas system. If approved, SoCalGas could begin testing hydrogen blending at UCI as soon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LA, California Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. “She was an icon of grace and commitment...
CALIFORNIA STATE

