Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Winds Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California’s weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain, raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. Saturday’s forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25 miles per hour...
mynewsla.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
mynewsla.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state’s power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours. Flex Alerts...
mynewsla.com
SoCal Gas Announces New Project to Show Benefits of Clean Fuels
The Southern California Gas Co. Friday announced a proposed collaboration with UC Irvine to demonstrate on the university’s campus how clean fuels like renewable hydrogen could be delivered at scale through California’s existing natural gas system. If approved, SoCalGas could begin testing hydrogen blending at UCI as soon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LA, California Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. “She was an icon of grace and commitment...
Comments / 0