Lewisburg, PA

Westmoreland campus clippings: Norwin grad Eva Frankovic transfers to Bucknell

By Bill Beckner
 4 days ago
Junior Eva Frankovic (Norwin) joined the Bucknell women’s soccer team after transferring from Pitt.

A defender, she appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for the Panthers and played 45 minutes last year against Duke.

Frankovic said she left Pitt for “a better opportunity” at Bucknell.

She goes from the ACC to the Patriot League.

Women’s soccer

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Abby Henise scored two second-half goals, and junior Becca Kubler also found the net as the Bobcats blanked Wilson, 3-0, for their first win of 2022. Sophomore Paige John and freshman Hailey Kepner combined on the shutout in goal.

Henise was named the AMCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Robert Morris: A pair of local freshmen scored their first career goals. Paloma Swankler (Norwin) had two goals and Malia Kearns (Penn-Trafford) added one as the Colonials toppled Hampton, 7-1.

Saint Vincent: Senior Bella Ely (Norwin), sophomore Catie Dzikowski and frsehman Madisen Geesaman scored goals for SVC in a 3-0 victory over Wilson College, the first win of the season and the first win for new coach Bryan Butler.

Seton Hill: The Griffins are unbeaten and have not been scored upon through four games (3-0-1). They won their first three games by a 2-0 score, and tied Slippery Rock 0-0.

Senior goalkeeper Lindsey Pazdziorko was named the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week after posting two shutouts in net.

Men’s soccer

Cal (Pa.): Freshman goalkeeper AJ Visco (Penn-Trafford) made the start in net, and played a scoreless first half, but Cedarville scored a 1-0 victory over the Vulcans.

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Caleb Yuricha (Norwin) had a goal. and junior goalkeeper Danny Rodgers made 10 saves, but the Bobcats dropped a 2-1 decision to Goucher.

Football

Saint Vincent: Junior Molayo Irefin was named the PAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Irefin had the longest punt return in program history, taking a return back 85 yards for a touchdown in a 25-21 loss to Stevenson.

He also was named to the D3Football.com Team of the Week.

Women’s volleyball

Saint Vincent: Senior Carly Augustine (Latrobe) had 12 kills and 14 assists to help power the Bearcats past Penn State Berks, 3-1, at the Bearcat Challenge, where they finished 3-0.

Senior Lindsey Kocjancic added 11 kills and sophomore Kaelyn Staples had 10.

Seton Hill: After a 3-1 mark at the Cedarville tournament, Seton Hill stands at 6-2. The Griffins held off West Liberty in the final match of the tournament, 3-1, as senior Katie Koziarz had 17 kills, sophomore Paige Cole added 16, freshman Payton Rodberg 14 and freshman Elizabeth Kolkowski 10.

Sophomore Abby Oesterling had 28 assists and junior Riley Rock 24.

Cole was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week.

Men’s golf

Notre Dame: Senior Palmer Jackson (Franklin Regional) tied for 13th at 4-under-par 206 at the Fighting Irish Classic. Jackson posted rounds of 71, 68 and 67 at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.

Penn State Altoona: Sophomore Nathan Graham (Norwin) shot 79 to round out the Lions’ top five and finish 14th at the Pitt-Bradford Invitational.

Men’s cross country

Saint Vincent: Junior Tim Patterson began the season on a strong note by winning the Fisher Invitational with a time of 14 minutes, 55.94 seconds. He won by 33 seconds.

Patterson was named the PAC Runner of the Week.

Seton Hill: Gabriel McConville won the individual title at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational with a time of 16:23.10. The Griffins were second in the team standings.

Westmoreland County Community College: The Wolfpack placed seven runners in the top 11 and won the team championship at the Wolfpack Invitational. Sophomore Dante Frescura (Latrobe) was first in 18:13.6, while freshman Frank Benko was third (18:27.6), freshman Joe Barrick (Mt. Pleasant) took fifth (18:46.1) and sophomore Micah Conroy (Latrobe) finished sixth (18:46.5).

Women’s cross country

Allegheny: Freshman Chloe Bonson (Penn-Trafford) finished 11th in 19:24.80 at the Westminster Fisher Invitational.

Saint Vincent: Freshman Kristen Price took second (18:31.78) at the Fisher Invitational 5K at Westminster. The Bearcats were second overall. Price earned PAC Rookie of the Week honors.

Seton Hill: Sophomore Hannah Smrcka won the Washington & Jefferson Invitational with a time of 19:12.38, and the Griffins posted 18 points to win the team title.

Junior Isabella Myles (19:49.53) took second.

Westmoreland County Community College: Freshman Larissa Vozar (Southmoreland) finished fourth (24:32.4), Brynne Davis (Hempfield) was fifth (25:28.5) and Makayla Lander (Hempfield) took sixth (25:42.1) at the WCCC Wolfpack Invitational.

Women’s tennis

Saint Vincent: Freshman Carolina Walters (Latrobe) was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. She won singles and doubles matches in a 9-0 victory over Waynesburg.

Greensburg, PA
