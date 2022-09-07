ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k

EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
EDMOND, OK
