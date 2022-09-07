Read full article on original website
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k
EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation deputy director announces retirement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The deputy director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced his retirement. Michael Thompson's last day on the job will be October 1, 2022. He began working for the state of Oklahoma in 1984 before moving on to various roles over the years.
Annual Sooner Stand Down offering services to low income, homeless United States Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of local veterans are receiving care and supplies during at the Annual Sooner Stand Down. This is the first stand down event held in two years. Some veterans say they need simple help, like getting a haircut or seeing a dentist. Others say they...
Department of Veteran Affairs finds abortion access option for veterans in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is taking a stand on abortion access. The agency filed an interim final rule to allow VA's to provide abortion counseling, and in some cases abortions to pregnant veterans. With abortion illegal in Oklahoma, this raises many questions.
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
'Out of the Darkness' remembrance walk raises funds for suicide prevention
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The “Out of the Darkness Walk” is held in light of Suicide Awareness Month and to spread awareness and resources for anyone who may be feeling alone. Citizens in Oklahoma City took part in a 3-mile journey of remembrance, hope, and support on Saturday.
Trailer disconnects from car, nearly striking Oklahoma City motorcycle cop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City motorcycle officer had a close call on Thursday. Oklahoma City police said one of their motorcycle officers working I-40 had pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop. The officer got off his bike and began to speak with the person he stopped.
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
Bomb squad responds to Bethany business, finds 3 empty boxes and 1 filled with old clothes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office had a "strange one" on Friday. The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a business on NW 23rd in Bethany around 1 a.m. after four boxes were found taped together with wires showing. The boxes appeared to be intentionally...
Police: Three suspects steal cash from two Walmart registers in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify three individuals who allegedly stole from cash registers at two different Walmart stores in South OKC. Police say these three people pictured above stole cash from registers at Walmart on two different occasions at two different stores. If...
Installation of pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway in Oklahoma City begins Sept. 14
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The installation of a pedestrian bridge over Northwest Expressway will soon begin. Northwest Expressway from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Boulevard will close from midnight to 5 a.m. Sept. 14 so construction crews can hoist the 121-foot bridge over NW Expressway, east of Wilshire Boulevard. City...
Oklahoma City police: Man fatally shoots mother in apparent murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A son shot his mother before turning the gun on himself, according to Oklahoma City police. Police said officers were called to a welfare check at 2209 Graham Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found two people dead in the house from apparent gunshot wounds.
Records show Spencer police visited the same crash scene twice without noticing a body
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — The 911 call records show Spencer police visited the same crash scene twice on Labor Day without noticing a body inside the car. Residents say they have questions about why the body of a woman inside a wrecked car wasn't found sooner. Dispatch records show...
OKC National Memorial Museum honors anniversary of Sept. 11 with rejection of violence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of the anniversary of Sept. 11, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will be partnering with the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in a rejection of violence. In memory of Sept. 11, when 2,977 people were killed in an act of...
El Reno Police Department asking public for help in identifying burglary suspect
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a subject of a burglary. Police say the man in the photos is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 16. It's believed that the man...
Oklahoma City police looking for Peeping Tom suspect seen looking through woman's window
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said the suspect pictured on this page was seen on surveillance on Wednesday looking through a woman's window near SW 67th and Penn. According to a police report, a neighbor of the...
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
Two new Bocce Ball courts to open at Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park on Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two new Bocce Ball courts are scheduled to open at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The new courts are located in Scissortail Park to the west of SPARK restaurant at 300 Oklahoma City Boulevard. “Guests visiting Scissortail Park will be able to enjoy another free sports...
