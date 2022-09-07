Read full article on original website
1 Suspect Nabbed, Second On Run Following Brazen Daytime Armed Robbery In Hudson
The search is on for a man accused of taking part in a brazen, daytime armed robbery in the Capital District. Police in Columbia County were called at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, with reports that a man had been attacked and robbed in Hudson. The victim told Hudson...
Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation
An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.
Teenager accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint, leading Troy Police on chase
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say a teen who was arrested just over a week prior was arrested again, this time accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase. Police say at around 9:00 PM, they responded to a 911 call of a...
Rensselaer County man found guilty after smashing windshield with helmet
A Rensselaer County man could spend up to four years in state prison for an apparent road rage incident from last year. The Albany County district attorney says 31-year-old Shane Hornberger was found guilty of criminal mischief. The indictment says he took off his motorcycle helmet and hit a woman’s...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom
A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Sword attack suspect is scheduled to be arraigned this morning
Randell Mason is scheduled to be arraigned. The man accused of a vicious attack in Albany last week is set to appear in court this morning. Mason will appear before judge McDonough at 11:30 a.m. Mason is the man accused of attacking Jon Romano. Romano is the 2004 Columbia High...
Schenectady Police sounds alarm after four suspected fatal overdoses in less than a week
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are sounding the alarm after four suspected fatal overdoses in less than a week. They say overdoses are on the rise not just in the city but across the Capital Region and country. Currently, police are still waiting for the toxicology report to...
Woman charged with felony, misdemeanor over forgery, theft
Albany County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan is charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.
Albany woman arrested for larceny
An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack
The man accused in an attack in Albany last week pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday morning. Randell Mason is accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword at community connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. Romano is the same man who fired a shotgun, in Columbia High School...
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting
An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
Pittsfield police searching for missing 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
