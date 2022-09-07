ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy, NY
Troy, NY
WNYT

Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom

A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect is scheduled to be arraigned this morning

Randell Mason is scheduled to be arraigned. The man accused of a vicious attack in Albany last week is set to appear in court this morning. Mason will appear before judge McDonough at 11:30 a.m. Mason is the man accused of attacking Jon Romano. Romano is the 2004 Columbia High...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman arrested for larceny

An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty in Albany sword attack

The man accused in an attack in Albany last week pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday morning. Randell Mason is accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword at community connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. Romano is the same man who fired a shotgun, in Columbia High School...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting

An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
AMSTERDAM, NY

