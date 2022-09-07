ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOMU

Man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards from St. Louis County store

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Missouri Accidents
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old. “It was absolutely gut-wrenching to watch,” says Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative. “She’s dodging bullets as the glass door breaks over her. She’s 4 years old trying to run to her mom in the parking lot.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County

Details began emerging early Thursday about a grocery store killing Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. The North County Police Cooperative says a man shot one person dead and wounded another inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in Beverly Hills. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, but they have not released his name.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
#Traffic Accident
KMOV

Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing near Glendale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 68-year-old Catherine Limbaugh, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Saturday. Rock Hill Police said Limbaugh was last seen walking with her white Labradoodle near the 1300 block of North Berry Road around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes.
GLENDALE, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wamwamfm.com

Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver

An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
HOBART, IN
KMOV

St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.

