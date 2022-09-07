Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
Man wanted for questioning in deadly hit-and-run crash in East St. Louis
A man is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in connection with an East St. Louis hit-and-run investigation.
‘They took his life for what reason?’ – mom of man killed in shooting at north county supermarket
The mother of the young man killed in the shooting said she doesn't understand why the gunfire erupted.
Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge
St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
KOMU
Man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards from St. Louis County store
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loved ones pay tribute to 23-year-old St. Louis man shot, killed inside market
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On a sunny, blue sky evening his family and friends should have been enjoying the summer night, but they weren't. Instead, those whose eyes filled with tears packed the parking lot outside Beverly Hills Supermarket near Natural Bridge Road and Avondale Avenue in north St. Louis county.
KMOV
2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A shootout in a North County supermarket left a man dead and nearly injured a 4-year-old. “It was absolutely gut-wrenching to watch,” says Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative. “She’s dodging bullets as the glass door breaks over her. She’s 4 years old trying to run to her mom in the parking lot.”
KMOV
MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
advantagenews.com
Supermarket shooting death in North St. Louis County
Details began emerging early Thursday about a grocery store killing Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. The North County Police Cooperative says a man shot one person dead and wounded another inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket in Beverly Hills. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, but they have not released his name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing near Glendale
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 68-year-old Catherine Limbaugh, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Saturday. Rock Hill Police said Limbaugh was last seen walking with her white Labradoodle near the 1300 block of North Berry Road around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes.
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
KMOV
East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Man hit and killed on I-64 in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in St. Clair County, Illinois on I-64. Illinois State Police said a blue Acura was driving eastbound on I-64 just after 12 a.m. when it “hydroplaned and struck the left guardrail and concrete bridge rail.” The driver then exited the Acura […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64. The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County. The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of worst roads in St. Louis County is getting a makeover
ST. LOUIS – One of the worst roads in the county is about to get a $5.4M overhaul. Airport Road, in the heart of Berkeley, will be rebuilt, to improve safety and attract more businesses to the area. The project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road...
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver
An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
KMOV
St. Louis County couple sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Comments / 1