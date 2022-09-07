ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind

SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
MassLive.com

Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton

North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
MassLive.com

Springfield remembers 9/11 at riverfront memorial

SPRINGFIELD — Honoring the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and gratitude for the bravery and selflessness of first responders were the themes of this years remembrance ceremony held at the city’s Riverfront Park on Friday. Residents, local and state officials and members of the...
MassLive.com

Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate

WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
MassLive.com

Shirley Arriaga wins state representative race in Chicopee over Joel McAuliffe

CHICOPEE — Political newcomer Shirley Arriaga beat two-term City Councilor Joel McAuliffe in a stunning upset for the 8th Hampden District State House seat Tuesday. The unofficial results left Arriaga with 3,035 votes while McAuliffe received 1,735 ballots in the hotly-contested Democratic primary race. A total of 19% of the registered voters citywide cast ballots on Tuesday, said City Clerk Keith W. Rattell.
westernmassnews.com

Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

