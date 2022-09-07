Read full article on original website
Maura Healey says she won’t leave Western Mass. behind
SPRINGFIELD — When Maura T. Healey says she won’t forget about Western Massachusetts, she know she is asking the four-county region to trust her. “I think it’s doing what I’ve said, and to a great extent, what I’ve done,” said Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor in the November general election.
People now come to Massachusetts for abortions; In 1971, this woman remembers having to leave the state to get hers
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. When Lillian Breen realized she was pregnant again, she wasn’t...
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
Massachusetts governor’s race poll: Maura Healey leads Geoff Diehl by 18 points in new Emerson College/WHDH poll
Fresh off a primary victory in which she was essentially uncontested for the Democratic nomination for governor of Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey enjoys a comfortable lead over Republican former state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the general election, a new poll found. Massachusetts voters prefer Healey to Diehl 52% to...
Springfield remembers 9/11 at riverfront memorial
SPRINGFIELD — Honoring the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and gratitude for the bravery and selflessness of first responders were the themes of this years remembrance ceremony held at the city’s Riverfront Park on Friday. Residents, local and state officials and members of the...
Council takes 1st vote to have Westfield Water Commission assign sewer rate
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 last week to take the first step toward letting the Water Commission set its own sewer rates. Councilor Michael Burns, a member of the Legislative and Ordinance Subcommittee that recommended the new ordinance 3-0, said the primary reason for the change is that sewers are an enterprise fund that generates its own revenue. Currently it takes a vote of the City Council to change the sewer rates.
Protesters call for Greenfield Chief Robert Haigh to resign or be fired by mayor
A group of protesters gathered in downtown Greenfield on Wednesday evening and demanded that Police Chief Robert Haigh either resign or be fired from his post by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner in a demonstration where protestors described an erosion of public trust after a jury found that Haigh discriminated against a former officer.
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
Springfield city councilors, residents rap distribution of ARPA funds
SPRINGFIELD — Frustrated residents joined City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield on the steps of City Hall to express their concerns over the rollout of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday. Last year, a $123.8 million ARPA grant was given to the city to help with any...
Wilbraham, Cape Cod elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers membership list
A former Wilbraham Planning Board member and onetime Barnstable County Commissioner appear on the leaked list of right-wing Oath Keepers membership, according to a spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. Longtime former Planning Board member David A. Sanders, who also ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Wilbraham Board...
‘This has definitely been a blessing’: Genesis Velez Roque appointed Springfield mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD — Never in her wildest dreams did Genesis Velez Roque see herself becoming the youngest staff member of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s team in the office of communications, specifically as a mayoral aide. “This has definitely been a blessing,” Roque said. “I am a person that always...
Shirley Arriaga wins state representative race in Chicopee over Joel McAuliffe
CHICOPEE — Political newcomer Shirley Arriaga beat two-term City Councilor Joel McAuliffe in a stunning upset for the 8th Hampden District State House seat Tuesday. The unofficial results left Arriaga with 3,035 votes while McAuliffe received 1,735 ballots in the hotly-contested Democratic primary race. A total of 19% of the registered voters citywide cast ballots on Tuesday, said City Clerk Keith W. Rattell.
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
American Legion, VFW posts work to keep doors open, connect with new generation of veterans
Commander Wayne Keaton stood tall in a crisp white uniform in front of the M-60 tank outside American Legion Post 185 in Agawam. The post is struggling, he said, both to find new members and keep its building in shape to welcome the latest generation of veterans. “We have no...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Retired Holyoke firefighter reflects on helping at Ground Zero 21 years ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reflection is underway around the country and in western Massachusetts as Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For a now-retired Holyoke firefighter, who rushed to New York City to help in the aftermath, he’ll never forget what he saw. “It...
Blake Center issued violation notice for filling in pond
SOMERS — The Conservation Commission this week asked the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom to have the contractor who filled in a man-made pond on the Hall Hill Road property write a letter explaining how the pond was constructed and his role in its creation. Labin Duke, executive...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
