Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Federal officials decide on new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials have decided on the replacement names for over two dozen geographic features in Wisconsin that had a name considered derogatory to Indigenous people. The U.S. Department of the Interior revealed Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names voted on the replacement names for almost...
nbc15.com
The cost of gun violence: physical, emotional and financial toll
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight billion dollars, that’s how much money gun violence costs the state every year, according to a trauma psychologist from the Medical College of Wisconsin. The cost to taxpayers is just one area of impact. There’s also the physical and emotional costs, too. From...
nbc15.com
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT. |. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday that ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11. According to the Executive Order, flags are to be flown at half-staff starting on Friday, Sept. 9 through sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11 out of respect for the thousands of individuals who lost their lives in the attacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wis. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.
nbc15.com
DNR: Know the differences between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding to hunters to make sure they know the differences between elk and white-tailed deer as the hunting season approaches. As archery and crossbow season begins Sept. 17, the DNR says it’s important to be able to identify the...
nbc15.com
Another rainy weekend ahead
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
nbc15.com
St. Croix County stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to charges
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his arraignment Thursday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
Comments / 0