WNYT
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
WNYT
NewsChannel 13, American Red Cross host Save A Life Blood Drive
NewsChannel 13 teamed up with the American Red Cross Thursday for our Save A Life Blood Drive at four locations. Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs. The Johnstown Moose Family Center, 109 S. Comrie Avenie, Johnstow. Tiffany Payton interviewed people at the Troy location, to discuss why it‘s...
WNYT
Ride-along shows what Gloversville cops face on frontline of opioid crisis
The opioid crisis is consuming Gloversville. Without a doubt, overdoses are one of the city’s biggest problems. For the men and women on the front lines in the Gloversville Police Department, it wears on them. It is stressful professionally and personally. 13 Investigates’ ride-along with the department made that...
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
WNYT
Saratoga buglers serenade kids on first day at Spa Catholic
SARATOGA SPRINGS – It didn’t sound or look like the typical first day of school at Saratoga Central Catholic, and it’s not often that the 250 pound principal dresses up as a jockey, complete with an inflatable horse. Such is the case when the school is in the middle of Saratoga Springs, where horse racing is king.
WNYT
Smiling faces help start Glens Falls School District’s new year
Glens Falls City Schools welcomed nearly 2,000 students back to the classroom on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 caught a bunch of smiling faces as the kids lined up outside the middle school, where they were greeted by Gunnar, the Adirondack Thunder mascot. Equity for all is a big focus in the...
WNYT
Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
WNYT
Amsterdam woman pleads guilty to 2021 shooting
An Amsterdam woman is entering a guilty plea for a shooting that took place last year in the town of Galway. Cassandra Morsellino pled guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted assault in the first-degree. Police say she entered the victim’s home on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, to commit...
WNYT
We Salute You: Michael Trembley
Please join us in saluting Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Trembley of Saratoga Springs. His service from 1989 to 2019 included combat tours in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has earned several accolades. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Tugboat round up returns
The tugboat round up in Waterford continues Saturday. The popular, three day festival typically features about thirty tugs of all shapes and sizes, as well as other vessels and barges. Friday, meteorologist Neal Estano was out on the water, talking to one of the organizers about what people can expect...
WNYT
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Ballston Spa vs Colonie
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week took us to Colonie as the Raiders played host to Ballston Spa. The Scotties are opening some eyes with a 2-0 start to the season after a dominating 43-0 win over Colonie Friday night. See highlights and post-game reaction.
