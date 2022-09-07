ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
MILANO, TX
KBTX.com

Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineola, TX
Milam County, TX
Accidents
City
Temple, TX
County
Milam County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Milam County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Louise, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
fox44news.com

Two arrested in illegal game room operation

RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
RIESEL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Fatality#Travel Trailer#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Cheverlotte#White Er
fox44news.com

Man charged with hitting woman with car, leaving scene

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 74-year-old man is facing felony charges, and is accused of hitting a woman with his car as she tried to stop him while he drove on private property. Brock Lloyd Sanders remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. The Austin Police Department says all lanes reopened just before 1:45 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy