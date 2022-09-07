Read full article on original website
Related
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
KBTX.com
Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
KBTX.com
Two crashes back up traffic on Highway 60 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic was at a standstill Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60 in west Brazos county after two separate crashes. First, a Kia Forte hydroplaned and a Ford F150 crashed into the Kia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2010 Cadillac then stopped because of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Two arrested in illegal game room operation
RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation. The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh...
Fatal motorcycle crash south of Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced an adult dead at the scene. No other patients were involved.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 105 west of Brenham, according to DPS. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near FM 2193. Troopers say Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, of Chappell Hill died when the car he was driving left...
2 Persons Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash in Taylor (Taylor, TX)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle wreck that killed 2 people in Taylor. The incident was reported on Monday, at around 6:16 p.m. The Taylor Police Department reported that John [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Man charged with hitting woman with car, leaving scene
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 74-year-old man is facing felony charges, and is accused of hitting a woman with his car as she tried to stop him while he drove on private property. Brock Lloyd Sanders remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
DPS trooper suspended after Austin traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety has suspended a trooper pending the outcome of an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.
fox44news.com
Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
DPS: 2 dead in Milam County chain-reaction crash involving 5 vehicles
Two people died in a Milam County chain reaction crash involving five vehicles after one car struck a cattle trailer and caused it to separate, according to Texas DPS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN KILLED IN WASHINGTON CO. CRASH WAS OUT ON BAIL FOR MURDER CHARGE
A Chappell Hill man killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Washington County had recently posted bail for a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. 35-year-old Justin Jervan Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 105 near FM 2193.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin. The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m. The Austin Police Department says all lanes reopened just before 1:45 p.m.
Missing woman found safe, APD reports
A missing woman in her 20s last seen in central Austin was found safe Friday, the Austin Police Department said.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
Williamson Co. Sheriff’s employee accused of assault
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – An employee of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is in the Bell County Jail – accused of assaulting his girlfriend. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 4:42 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a Domestic Disturbance in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado. When deputies arrived, […]
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0