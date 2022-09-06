ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Rams release awesome hype video for season opener vs. Bills

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3AMy_0hknPIne00

The defending Super Bowl champs against the Super Bowl favorites. It doesn’t get much better for a season-opening game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

Matthew Stafford against Josh Allen. Jalen Ramsey against Stefon Diggs. Von Miller against his former team. The storylines go on and on in this matchup, and thankfully, kickoff is right around the corner.

The Rams released a fantastic hype video for this Week 1 bout between two of the best teams in football, and it’s sure to get your blood flowing. The road to repeating as champions starts on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

