My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County job fair draws hundreds eager for opportunity
The Kings County job fair brought hundreds of job seekers looking for a brighter future to downtown Hanford Thursday. The job fair was held in the Civic Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with people lining up outside as early as 8:30 a.m. Micheal Grothmann, dressed in a black...
Hanford Sentinel
Lippincott moving into new role with City of Fresno
Lance Lippincott has been the CEO for the Kings County Economic Development Corp. and the director of the county's Job Training Office for the last four years. Starting Oct. 10, he will start work with the City of Fresno as director of the Economic Development Department. Lippincott said the move...
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic may march to Visalia
A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
Hanford Sentinel
Jobs fair collaboration nets results for local businesses
Thursday's job fair is considered a collaborative effort between the county Job Training Office, Kings County Human Services Agency, Kings Community Action Organization, and the City of Hanford among other agencies. "About 50 potential employers registered to attend the job fair from various industries including financial services, manufacturing, social services,...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
Hanford Sentinel
'Rumble' returns to the Lemoore Recreation Center
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Lemoore Recreation Center will rumble once again. Boxers from all over the Valley, including Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Merced, Madera, Hanford, Armona and of course, Lemoore, will duke it out during the return of the annual Rumble at the Rec on Saturday, Sept. 17.
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Man stabbed to death in Porterville
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Porterville on Thursday.
thesungazette.com
Local gym invites community to walk for water
A local workout facility, XGT Fitness Visalia, is partnering with an environmental nonprofit organization, CLEAN International, to host a four mile walk to raise awareness for communities without access to clean water. The event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Rocky Hill in Exeter, where water and a fruit will be provided to participants.
Body found by construction workers in Tulare County
EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was discovered in Tulare County Tuesday morning by workers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 68 in Earlimart just before 7 a.m. for a deceased body that was found in a canal. When Deputies arrived […]
Are Cineworld’s Fresno theaters in jeopardy after bankruptcy filing?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Theaters around the globe, including some in the Central Valley, have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the rise of streaming services. Companies such as Cineworld have had to make emergency decisions to stay afloat. Cineworld owns 747 theaters and 9,139 screens globally. That number includes five theaters […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
thesungazette.com
New bill could raise fast-food minimum wages to $22
SACRAMENTO – Flipping burgers is now giving the economy a run for its money as minimum wage for low-income jobs continues to skyrocket. With inflation perched on the shoulders of working-class Americans, employees struggle to keep up with the rising costs of living. To supplement this, Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 257 on Sept. 5, which allows a government-run council to be in charge of fast-food workers wages, hours and working conditions. The council can decide to set the wage as high as $22 per hour.
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
Tulare County deputies arrest man for deadly stabbing in Porterville
Officials say several people tried to stop 27-year-old Omar Sepulveda from attacking the victim, 49-year-old Rafael Guzman, but in vain.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
