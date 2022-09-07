ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX Conversation: Bismarck Public Schools Foundation

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it9SQ_0hknNlYp00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) – For our September 6th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Stacey Lang, the development director at Bismarck Public Schools Foundation. During the conversation, Lang discussed scholarship opportunities, why they’re important, and what students should look for.

KX News

Church seeking help to preserve the building

Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
MANDAN, ND
