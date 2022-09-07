KX Conversation: Bismarck Public Schools Foundation
For our September 6th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Stacey Lang, the development director at Bismarck Public Schools Foundation. During the conversation, Lang discussed scholarship opportunities, why they're important, and what students should look for.
