Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor discuss abortion at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates say whether they want to see any changes to New Hampshire's abortion law. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Full video: 2022 Granite State Debate involving GOP candidates for governor
VIDEO: See the candidates running to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Read the story here.
WMUR.com
Videos: See New Hampshire debate involving Republican candidates for governor
Republican candidates running for governor debated a number of topics Thursday, including workforce housing, energy costs and bail reform. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat give closing statements at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for U.S. Senate, candidates give their closing statements. Read the debate story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
LIVE: Republicans running for governor face off in Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fourth and final Granite State Debate this week occurs Friday with the Republican candidates for governor. Veteran and businessman Julian Acciard, fitness instructor and businessman Thad Riley and longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
WMUR.com
Republicans running for governor pitch themselves as alternatives to Sununu in debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three candidates challenging Gov. Chris Sununu for the Republican nomination for governor shared their thoughts on affordable housing, energy costs and other issues Friday night in the Granite State Debate. Sununu declined to attend the debate, and with a recent poll showing that 60% of Granite...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS asks Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve $6 million to fight COVID-19
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Department of Health and Human Services is asking lawmakers to approve $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fight COVID-19. >> New Hampshire COVID-19 updates: Numbers for cases, hospitalizations, vaccinations. The money will be used to support mobile testing, including community pop-up...
WMUR.com
Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A regatta to remember
Monday, September 12th — A few weeks ago some of the world's very best sailors came to The Granite State to compete. The seasoned skippers descended upon Lake Sunapee for The Star Class Western Hemisphere Championship on board some of the most technically challenging sailboats on the water. Plus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire foliage map: Previewing the fall colors season
VIDEO: A few trees are starting to show some color as we head toward fall. Get a look at average peak foliage dates in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Seniors helping seniors
Friday, September 16th — Tonight, as older workers near retirement age they're not always looking to start a life of leisure, many want to continue working but cut back on hours and do something meaningful. Some are finding purpose in home health care, specifically assisting seniors. Karen Meyers checks out "Seniors Helping Seniors" a new trend and bond that goes beyond caregiving.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Food Trucks that are keeping the summer vibes rolling
Wednesday, September 14th — Tonight, we are keeping the summer vibes rolling with some alfresco dining at three food trucks serving up everything from Downeast Dogs to lobster rolls. Plus, a well-known NH photographer sets out to document all of the State, everyday life, highs, and lows. It's a...
CARS・
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski resort’s guestbook documents 1951 visit from Elizabeth before she became queen
FRANCONIA, N.H. — It’s certainly safe to say Queen Elizabeth II met countless people and visited countless places during her seven decades on the throne, including what has become a bit of a legendary trip in the fall of 1951. Elizabeth, who was princess at the time, was...
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny Saturday, some clouds Sunday in New Hampshire
This sunny and pleasant stretch continues into the weekend with better shower chances early next week. Temperatures warm up a bit on Saturday with highs into the 80s. Full moonlit skies with lows in the 50s. More valley fog is possible by morning. Another September beauty on Saturday with sunshine...
WMUR.com
Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
WMUR.com
Smoke from wildfires burning thousands of miles away adding haze to New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you noticing a certain haze to the sky Friday? Your eyes are not deceiving you. The milky white skies are caused by wildfire smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere. The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in western Canada, is flowing along...
Comments / 0