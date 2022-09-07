ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

LIVE: Republicans running for governor face off in Granite State Debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fourth and final Granite State Debate this week occurs Friday with the Republican candidates for governor. Veteran and businessman Julian Acciard, fitness instructor and businessman Thad Riley and longtime conservative activist Karen Testerman are participating in the debate, which will air at 8 p.m. on WMUR and in the video player above.
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

Gov. Chris Sununu makes endorsement in New Hampshire US Senate race

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu publicly announced on Thursday who he will support in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Sununu will back New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, who is locked in a tight race with former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith, Ret. Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, cryptocurrency millionaire Bruce Fenton and businessman Vikram Mansharamani.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Granite State#Election State#Congressional District
WMUR.com

What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
LIFESTYLE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A regatta to remember

Monday, September 12th — A few weeks ago some of the world's very best sailors came to The Granite State to compete. The seasoned skippers descended upon Lake Sunapee for The Star Class Western Hemisphere Championship on board some of the most technically challenging sailboats on the water. Plus,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Seniors helping seniors

Friday, September 16th — Tonight, as older workers near retirement age they're not always looking to start a life of leisure, many want to continue working but cut back on hours and do something meaningful. Some are finding purpose in home health care, specifically assisting seniors. Karen Meyers checks out "Seniors Helping Seniors" a new trend and bond that goes beyond caregiving.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Food Trucks that are keeping the summer vibes rolling

Wednesday, September 14th — Tonight, we are keeping the summer vibes rolling with some alfresco dining at three food trucks serving up everything from Downeast Dogs to lobster rolls. Plus, a well-known NH photographer sets out to document all of the State, everyday life, highs, and lows. It's a...
CARS
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny Saturday, some clouds Sunday in New Hampshire

This sunny and pleasant stretch continues into the weekend with better shower chances early next week. Temperatures warm up a bit on Saturday with highs into the 80s. Full moonlit skies with lows in the 50s. More valley fog is possible by morning. Another September beauty on Saturday with sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy