ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Prince of Wales to host global symposium on allergies

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtsEF_0hknNTcd00

The Prince of Wales will meet the parents of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette as he hosts a global symposium on allergies.

Scientists from around the world have travelled to Dumfries House in Ayrshire for the two-day symposium, which has been organised by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The foundation was set up by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse whose 15-year-old daughter Natasha died following a severe allergic reaction to sesame in a sandwich during a flight to France in 2016.

Charles has said he was “moved beyond words” by her death and the way her parents have “selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eacsD_0hknNTcd00
Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in 2016 (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

The two-day global symposium on Tuesday and Wednesday will see Charles take part in a roundtable discussion with scientists and Natasha’s parents Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse.

Seventeen world leading allergy experts from the UK, US, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong and Denmark are attending the event.

Natasha died on July 17 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.

A coroner concluded that she would not have eaten the baguette if the sesame seeds – to which she was severely allergic – had been included on the label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWwk4_0hknNTcd00
Natasha’s Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Ednan-Laperouse, co-founder of Natasha’s Foundation, said: “We are deeply grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales for inspiring and hosting this momentous event, which will involve many of the world’s leading allergy experts.

“By bringing the scientists together in one room, we hope to identify the most important and effective ways of tackling the allergy epidemic, to prevent other families from enduring the loss and heartbreak that we have had to endure following Natasha’s death.”

Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, will also be in Lanarkshire on Wednesday, where he will visit the New Lanark Unesco World Heritage Site.

At New Lanark, a purpose-built 18th century mill village, David Dale and Robert Owen created a model for industrial communities that was to spread across the world in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Charles will view a display of industrial artefacts and will also see giant steam engines and the huge main textile room where the preserved looms are still in operation, producing textiles for commercial use.

Their most recent product is a specially produced Jubilee wool, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which Charles will view.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Period of royal mourning begins for nation’s ‘rock’ the Queen

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for the Queen will be observed from now until seven days after her funeral. Charles is due to return to London later on Friday from Balmoral with the Queen as the first full day of his reign begins.
U.K.
newschain

Grief-stricken King begins journey to London as duty calls for new monarch

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has begun his poignant journey from Balmoral to London, following the death of his mother the Queen. The grief-stricken King was glimpsed for the first time since his accession to the throne as he departed Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate, by car at around 11.15am on Friday.
U.K.
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Owen
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Symposium#Uk#Pret#Dumfries House#Natasha S Foundation#Hrh The Prince Of Wales
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Balmoral: The Queen’s summer home that holds years of royal memories

Balmoral has long been one of the Queen’s favourite places and she is said to never be happier than when staying there. She travels to the estate in Aberdeenshire each summer, with members of her family invited to spend time with her while she is there. Balmoral Castle was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Allergy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has dampened celebrations to mark her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Danish royal palace said. Queen Margrethe, 82, whose reign is now Europe’s longest, has praised Britain’s late monarch as “a towering...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy