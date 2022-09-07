Police: 17-year-old with firearm in Duquesne arrested, charged as an adult

Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Police arrested a juvenile with a gun in Duquesne just days after a teen girl was killed in that city.

Justice Haten, 17, of Duquesne was taken into custody Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. after a foot chase.

Police said they saw him and two other juveniles at the intersection of Auriles Street and Priscilla Avenue. Haden and another youth were armed, police said.

Officers attempted to make contact with the youths and all three fled, police said.

Police said Haten pointed his firearm at detectives just before being apprehended. He is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault and firearms-related offenses. The gun, a 9 mm privately manufactured gun with a high capacity magazine, was recovered, police said.

Police said Haten was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

There were no descriptions available for the other two juveniles being sought in connection with the incident.

Police homicide detectives were in Duquesne less than a week ago on Sept. 2 for a fatal shooting along the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue.

The victim, Lajaponis Roberts, 14, of Pittsburgh was the passenger of a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting occurred.

The Fox Chapel Area School District freshman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. There was no word on a suspect’s description in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.