Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 10): Boyertown field hockey falls to Manheim on OT
Boyertown field hockey forced an overtime with Manheim, but the latter took a 2-1 win on Saturday. Trailing 1-0, Peyton Shellaway scored the equalizer right before halftime. Sarah Yoder made 11 saves including one on a penalty stroke with under three minutes left in the game. Methacton 5, North Penn...
papreplive.com
Running game powers Coatesville past Central Dauphin
CALN >> Coatesville’s passing game was struggling, so they turned to the ground game and it proved to be a wise decision. The Red Raiders had two 100-yard rushers as they fought off Central Dauphin, 33-28, at Coatesville Memorial Stadium on Friday. “In the last 10 years, these are...
papreplive.com
Cumberland Valley deals Spring-Ford its first loss
ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Cumberland Valley pulled out an improbable win over Spring-Ford on the final play of the contest. Friday night at Coach McNelly Stadium, the Eagles were taking no such chances. Cumberland Valley made the long trip from Mechanicsburg pay off with a 28-16 win over the Rams...
papreplive.com
Rustin football squad responds for a 35-12 victory against WC East
Westtown >> West Chester Rustin’s football squad responded well to several injuries en route to a 35-12 Friday win against visiting West Chester East on Military/First Responder Appreciation Night. “I thought we responded well to some early injuries that really took a toll on us,” said Rustin head coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
The bright lights Shine on CB East in win over Souderton Area
BUCKINGHAM — In a battle of unbeatens, Central Bucks East put forth a performance worthy of its first home game under the Friday night lights in 52 years. “We got the result we wanted and it means the world to everyone,” said a smiling Ethan Shine. Shine rumbled...
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Preview: Spring-Ford set for true test from Cumberland Valley in Week 3
The record books show a 2-0 start, but Spring-Ford still has some strides to take before starting league play in a couple weeks. While by no means perfect in execution, the Rams’ first two efforts have been strong enough to get them a pair of victories behind solid if at times inconsistent team play and a pair of impressive statistical showings from sophomore quarterback Matt Zollers (26-for-43, 418 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT).
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic speeds past New Hope-Solebury to get to 3-0
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic scored a touchdown every time it had the ball in the first half on Saturday night, turning 20 plays from scrimmage into 35 points. “That first half…so clean,” said a smiling Ian Gramlich, who dashed into the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Meehan to climax an explosive first half. “You couldn’t stop us.”
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Roundup: Pottstown snaps 17-game losing streak, Perkiomen Valley reaches 3-0
Joel Mundo made a world of difference. The senior running back’s 30-yard touchdown run was the decisive moment in Pottstown’s 20-14 victory over Harriton Friday night that ended the Trojans’ 17-game losing streak. Pottstown’s last win prior to Friday came in an 8-7 overtime win against Upper...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Ground game guides Methacton in 18-8 win over Wissahickon for first win
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It has a running game. One that’s alive and well, and quite capable of putting a hurt on an opponent. Methacton discovered that fact Friday when it hosted Wissahickon in a non-league meeting of teams seeking their first wins of the season. The Warriors were at their ground-pounding best, outrunning the Trojans 18-8 on a night where the school honored the country’s military and first responders in a pre-Patriot Day tribute.
papreplive.com
Chesco runners make their mark in deep field at 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash
East Marlborough >> The 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash held Saturday morning at Unionville High School, featured a deep field of more than 40 high schools and 1,500 registered high school cross country runners. Avon Grove junior Connor Britton, who won the boys’ junior race, said, “I like this...
papreplive.com
Germantown Academy finds a way, holds off Hill School
FORT WASHINGTON — Playing without five of its starters, Germantown Academy found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday. Seamus Knox, making key contributions on both sides of the ball for the Patriots, helped keep the wheels turning. “It feels great, especially putting in that extra work...
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts tops Avon Grove in defensive battle
WEST GROVE—Avon Grove played some tough defense Friday night as they hosted Owen J. Roberts in a non-league contest. But the Wildcat defense was a brick wall. That stout defense combined with a grind-it-out rushing attack lifted OJR (2-1) to its second straight victory, as the Wildcats topped the Red Devils (1-2) 21-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Jalen Harris, Chester football airs out 47-10 win over Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE >> Chester’s football team was in a brief, unfamiliar position. Having outscored teams 112-0 entering their Week 3 matchup against Phoenixville, the Clippers found themselves not only down for the first time, but trading blows in the first half. But after trailing 10-8 in the second quarter, Chester...
papreplive.com
Kennett starts out early and blanks West Chester Henderson
WEST CHESTER >> Friday night at J. Oscar Dicks Stadium, the visiting Kennett Blue Demons put on a suffocating defensive performance and got four touchdowns from hard-running Julian Sparacino — who rushed for 200 yards on 23 carries — as the Blue Demons downed the host West Chester Henderson Warriors, 37-0, in a Ches-Mont American Division game.
papreplive.com
Upper Merion starts fast, holds off William Tennent
UPPER MERION >> Start fast and finish strong. Every team wants to accomplish those two things. Upper Merion certainly started fast Friday night. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a 21-point lead over William Tennent. The “finish strong” part was a little tougher. The Panthers...
papreplive.com
Oxford upends Unionville for first time in a quarter century
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> After the clock wound down to zeroes, and Oxford head coach Mike Means gave every member of his coaching staff a great big bear hug, it accentuated just how important, and historic, his team’s 25-7 football triumph at Unionville was on Friday. It is a feat...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II picks apart Berks Catholic in 49-28 win
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Pope John Paul II picked apart the Berks Catholic defense with short passes. play after play early in Saturday afternoon’s non-league contest. That and a solid performance by the. offensive line and running backs led to a 21-point lead seconds into the second quarter. And though...
papreplive.com
Football: Bates, Haverford take to ground to top Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Last week against Ridley, Haverford High senior receiver Ethan Mahan made 10 catches, but the Fords were on the losing end of the final score. At Springfield’s Cougar Stadium Friday night, Mahan had only two receptions, but the second was a crucial 14-yard scoring strike from Tommy Wright with 1:49 to play that sealed the Fords’ 28-13 victory.
papreplive.com
Norristown stands tall at goal-line for 20-13 win over Pottsgrove
Norristown head coach Joe Milligan had to calm his team down in the final seconds. But it was hard to fault the Eagles for their desire to celebrate. It took nine long weeks for Norristown to celebrate its first victory last season. They were on the doorstep of their first win of 2022 just three weeks in.
Comments / 0