FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It has a running game. One that’s alive and well, and quite capable of putting a hurt on an opponent. Methacton discovered that fact Friday when it hosted Wissahickon in a non-league meeting of teams seeking their first wins of the season. The Warriors were at their ground-pounding best, outrunning the Trojans 18-8 on a night where the school honored the country’s military and first responders in a pre-Patriot Day tribute.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO