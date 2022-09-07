ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
MILANO, TX
Navasota Examiner

Three arrested following pursuit

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Grimes County Constable Wes Male reported that a male driving a white colored vehicle at the 500 block of Laredo Street was displaying a firearm and threatening citizens. Navasota Police Officers searched the area and spotted the vehicle traveling at the 800 block of Laredo Street....
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
NAVASOTA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
State
West Virginia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Navasota, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests

A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navasota Police
Navasota Examiner

Obe air-lifted in Navasota snooting

A victim in a shooting Saturday night in Navasota has been air-lifted to a local hospital. Navasota Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Virginia Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They located an injured victim. The victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The name of the victim or extent of injuries have not been released Information about a possible suspect have not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police, 926-825-6410 or call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000. Tips can be made anonymously, and a reward may be awarded for the arrest of the suspect.
NAVASOTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097

At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered

A Brazos County Constable Deputy uncovered a stolen vehicle, illegal narcotics and over $70,000 in cash during a traffic stop just outside of Navasota. Brazos County Precinct 3 Deputy, Andrew Drake, was patrolling the 27000 block of Texas State Highway 6 in Navasota when he observed a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck displaying fraudulent paper tags on the rear bumper. Knowing fraudulent dealers victimize unknowing car buyers in this manner, as well as, criminals using this tactic to mask criminal activity, Drake initiated a traffic stop.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide

Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 17

Seventeen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 48-year-old Kasondra Kaye Goodman and 56-year-old Steven Edward Irvin, both indicted for Burglary of a Habitation. 21-year-old Dawson Anthony Hartley, for Theft of Property Between $2,500 and $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 50-year-old Michelle Lil McDorman,...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Two dead, one hospitalized in ongoing Bryan double homicide case

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department notified the public on Sun, Sept. 4 of two suspicious deaths in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road in Bryan. Bryan PD initially reported that two victims were located at the scene of the crime dead with gunshot wounds. Authorizes have since provided an update to the story stating that a third victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan for treatment.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Victims in Bryan double homicide identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...

Comments / 0

Community Policy