Funeral for cyclist Rab Wardell to take place in Dunfermline

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLjSF_0hknMWEb00

The funeral of a mountain biking star, who died aged 37, will take place in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

Rab Wardell died after suffering a cardiac arrest while lying in bed with his partner, Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald, on August 23.

A service will be held at Dunfermline Crematorium at 1.15pm and police have said cyclists can gather from 12.30pm to follow the cortege, according to Scottish Cycling.

Wardell had won the Scottish MTB XC Championships just days before his death and had appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine the evening of his death to talk about his victory.

Archibald said she had “tried and tried” to save her partner

In an emotional statement, posted on Twitter, Archibald – who won gold medals at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics – said: “I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.

“Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain.”

Archibald added: “Thank you to those making tributes. I can’t bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself.

“You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

Her comments came after Scottish Cycling said it was “devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away”.

The sporting body added: “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him.

“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell had won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships on Sunday overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

