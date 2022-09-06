ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
LEWISTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County sheriff distributing concealed carry zone signs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy