WATCH: Zac Brown Looks Absolutely Ripped in New Video Making Big Announcement
Recently, Zac Brown revealed his intense workout routine. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Brown works out for no less than an hour a day, five days a week. He even has a gym built into a trailer that he takes on the road so he and the band can get gains while on tour. Yesterday afternoon, Brown tweeted a video announcing the deluxe edition of The Comeback and it’s obvious that those hours in the rolling gym are paying off in a big way. Ol’ Zac is looking ripped.
Ozzy Osbourne Fans Furious After NBC Only Shows Seconds of Rams vs. Bills Halftime Performance
Ozzy Osbourne was the halftime entertainment for the Rams and Bills season opener. NFL fans might have barely noticed if they weren’t paying attention. The Prince of Darkness was shown on stage performing his newest single, and NBC cut away almost immediately. It was strange and not a usual NFL halftime show. Fans saw probably 10 seconds, and that’s being generous. Then it filled in as background music.
Matthew McConaughey Posts Three-Word Tweet, Video Getting Pumped for Texas Football
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
PHOTO: Tennessee Farm Reveals Corn Maze Design Featuring Walker Hayes’ Face
A Tennessee farm is honoring Country Music star Walker Hayes in a unique way this fall by turning his face into a corn maze. Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield unveiled its masterpiece on Sept. 6 via Instagram. “It’s finally time to reveal our 2022 Country Music Corn Maze design!” it...
Tennessee Woman Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary With Record Crappie
What a way to celebrate a wedding anniversary! One Tennessee woman went on to set some impressive records as she and her husband of thirty-five years set out for a day of fishing on their 35th wedding anniversary. With this impressive catch, Beverly Shaw set a record at a Tennessee lake when she reeled in a massive white crappie while fishing in a north central Tennessee reservoir.
LISTEN: Carly Pearce Posts Preview of Unreleased Song ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’
Carly Pearce’s last full-length release was 2021’s 29: Written in Stone. It included her smash hits “What He Didn’t Do” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It also included the hit “Next Girl.” Barely a year removed from her most recent work, the country star is giving us a sneak peak at her next track. Maybe a record is behind it? Check out a snippet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.
Carrie Underwood Captures 10 Years of Singing ‘SNF’ Theme Song in One Epic Photo
Country music star Carrie Underwood is celebrating one decade as the face of Sunday Night Football. And to mark the occasion, she posted a single photo that captures every epic look she’s donned for the show’s opening theme over the years. The Before He Cheats singer dropped the...
Luke Combs Reacts After His Appalachian State Mountaineers Upset Texas A&M
Luke Combs is a country music superstar and proud fan of App State football. That’s why he was celebrating Saturday afternoon as his favorite team pulled off a 17-14 upset of No. 6 Texas A&M. And the Mountaineers did so at Kyle Field. The Aggies haven’t lost a non-conference game at their posh palace of a stadium since 2018. And that was to Clemson.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Hilarious Story About Son Ordering Her a Glass of Wine
Luke Bryan’s kids know their mother all too well. Caroline Bryan shared a story about a recent restaurant visit and about how her 12-year-old knew her drink order. Check out the post below. “SO…the other night was one of those days/nights when you and your kids are so busy,...
BRELAND Drops Debut Album ‘Cross Country’ After Working On It For Two-And-A-Half Years
It took two and a half years of hard work, but BRELAND has finally released his much-anticipated debut album, Cross Country. The 27-year-old Country music star announced the release yesterday (Sept. 9) on Instagram along with a moving video compilation that highlights his “journey” to stardom. The story...
Tommy Prine, Son of the Legendary John Prine, Releases His Debut Single
Tommy Prine is the youngest son of the late songwriting legend John Prine. Before John’s passing in 2020, Tommy sometimes accompanied his father on the road. He would take in the atmosphere, and sometimes work his dad’s merch table. In recent months, Tommy has been playing live shows and introducing himself to the world of country, Americana, and roots music. On Friday, Prine introduced himself to a wider audience with his debut single “Ships in the Harbor.”
WATCH: Blake Shelton Gives Jimmy Fallon Line Dancing Tutorial on the ‘Tonight Show’
Country music star Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon. He hilariously showed the host how to line dance. Shelton appeared on the show to talk about and perform his new single, “No Body.” Fallon all but begged Shelton to get up and dance, and after a lot of protesting, Shelton finally gave in.
Brothers Osbourne Reveal Their Surprising Pick for All-Time Favorite Willie Nelson Album
Country music duo Brothers Osbourne shared their all-time favorite Willie Nelson album. The band consists of members John and T.J. Osbourne. A fan tweeted at the brothers, asking: “Favorite Willie album? You can only pick one!!”. They responded with: “Red Headed Stranger is, but the favorite is Willie Sings...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
