ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Zac Brown Looks Absolutely Ripped in New Video Making Big Announcement

Recently, Zac Brown revealed his intense workout routine. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Brown works out for no less than an hour a day, five days a week. He even has a gym built into a trailer that he takes on the road so he and the band can get gains while on tour. Yesterday afternoon, Brown tweeted a video announcing the deluxe edition of The Comeback and it’s obvious that those hours in the rolling gym are paying off in a big way. Ol’ Zac is looking ripped.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Furious After NBC Only Shows Seconds of Rams vs. Bills Halftime Performance

Ozzy Osbourne was the halftime entertainment for the Rams and Bills season opener. NFL fans might have barely noticed if they weren’t paying attention. The Prince of Darkness was shown on stage performing his newest single, and NBC cut away almost immediately. It was strange and not a usual NFL halftime show. Fans saw probably 10 seconds, and that’s being generous. Then it filled in as background music.
NFL
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Posts Three-Word Tweet, Video Getting Pumped for Texas Football

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Charlotte, ME
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
Outsider.com

Tennessee Woman Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary With Record Crappie

What a way to celebrate a wedding anniversary! One Tennessee woman went on to set some impressive records as she and her husband of thirty-five years set out for a day of fishing on their 35th wedding anniversary. With this impressive catch, Beverly Shaw set a record at a Tennessee lake when she reeled in a massive white crappie while fishing in a north central Tennessee reservoir.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Carly Pearce Posts Preview of Unreleased Song ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Carly Pearce’s last full-length release was 2021’s 29: Written in Stone. It included her smash hits “What He Didn’t Do” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It also included the hit “Next Girl.” Barely a year removed from her most recent work, the country star is giving us a sneak peak at her next track. Maybe a record is behind it? Check out a snippet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Garth Brooks
Outsider.com

Tommy Prine, Son of the Legendary John Prine, Releases His Debut Single

Tommy Prine is the youngest son of the late songwriting legend John Prine. Before John’s passing in 2020, Tommy sometimes accompanied his father on the road. He would take in the atmosphere, and sometimes work his dad’s merch table. In recent months, Tommy has been playing live shows and introducing himself to the world of country, Americana, and roots music. On Friday, Prine introduced himself to a wider audience with his debut single “Ships in the Harbor.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Nissan Stadium#Teases#North American#Australian
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

556K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy