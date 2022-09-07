Here’s how to track California outages as possible rolling blackouts loom
The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an alert Friday evening urging Californians to conserve energy as the power grid strains under the excessive, record-breaking heat.
The state’s grid manager, the California Independent System Operator, has asked customers to conserve energy in order to avoid outages.
If rolling blackouts take place, they would likely last one to two hours. Here’s where to go to see if your home or business will be affected:
PG&E customers
Pacific Gas and Electric customers can look up their addresses here to see if and when they might have a rotating outage.
You might be notified by text, email or phone call before a planned outage, PG&E states on its website.
Current outages can be found here.
SMUD customers
The Sacramento Municipal Utility District operates separately from the ISO, managing its own portion of the grid. You can check your address here , or on the interactive map below.
Current outages can be found here.
Other California companies
- San Diego Gas & Electric users can find info here.
- Southern California Edison customers can use this page.
- Los Angeles Department of Water and Power users can find information online here.
A statewide power outage map can be found through the OES here.
To find a California cooling center, visit the OES website.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .
