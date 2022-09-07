ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s how to track California outages as possible rolling blackouts loom

By Savanna Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an alert Friday evening urging Californians to conserve energy as the power grid strains under the excessive, record-breaking heat.

The state’s grid manager, the California Independent System Operator, has asked customers to conserve energy in order to avoid outages.

If rolling blackouts take place, they would likely last one to two hours. Here’s where to go to see if your home or business will be affected:

PG&E customers

Pacific Gas and Electric customers can look up their addresses here to see if and when they might have a rotating outage.

You might be notified by text, email or phone call before a planned outage, PG&E states on its website.

Current outages can be found here.

SMUD customers

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District operates separately from the ISO, managing its own portion of the grid. You can check your address here , or on the interactive map below.

Will you lose power in a rotating outage?

Use this interactive map to find your neighborhood in the SMUD service area, which covers most of Sacramento County. If you are in an area marked Section 100, your neighborhood will not be subject to a rotating blackout in the event of an electricity shortfall. If your neighborhood is in a zone marked 1 to 39, you could experience a one-hour rolling outage. The lowest numbers will experience the outages first.
Source: SMUD

Current outages can be found here.

Other California companies

A statewide power outage map can be found through the OES here.

To find a California cooling center, visit the OES website.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Blackouts#Power Outage#Pacific Gas And Electric#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Californians#Smud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

31K+
Followers
749
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy