Here’s how to track California outages as possible rolling blackouts loom

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an alert Friday evening urging Californians to conserve energy as the power grid strains under the excessive, record-breaking heat.

The state’s grid manager, the California Independent System Operator, has asked customers to conserve energy in order to avoid outages.

If rolling blackouts take place, they would likely last one to two hours. Here’s where to go to see if your home or business will be affected:

PG&E customers

Pacific Gas and Electric customers can look up their addresses here to see if and when they might have a rotating outage.

You might be notified by text, email or phone call before a planned outage, PG&E states on its website.

Current outages can be found here.

SMUD customers

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District operates separately from the ISO, managing its own portion of the grid. You can check your address here , or on the interactive map below.

Will you lose power in a rotating outage? Use this interactive map to find your neighborhood in the SMUD service area, which covers most of Sacramento County. If you are in an area marked Section 100, your neighborhood will not be subject to a rotating blackout in the event of an electricity shortfall. If your neighborhood is in a zone marked 1 to 39, you could experience a one-hour rolling outage. The lowest numbers will experience the outages first. Source: SMUD

Current outages can be found here.

Other California companies

A statewide power outage map can be found through the OES here.

To find a California cooling center, visit the OES website.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

