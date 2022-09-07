The late, great Observer film critic Philip French, writing in 2009, described Jacques Tati’s 1967 film Playtime as a “satire on soulless, conformist modernity”. Modern life’s mechanical rigidity, all straight lines and sharp edges, is gradually subverted by the bumbling human behaviours of Tati’s trademark character, Monsieur Hulot. The co-directors of this new stage version see the film differently. For Valentina Ceschi (who also performs) and Thomas Eccleshare, Playtime is about “walking down the street and being alive to the other people sharing your space”. In their very free adaptation, Tati’s satire is bubblegummed into a sort of meet-cute comedy. A chance encounter – cue long looks and pink clouds – between Hulot (Enoch Lwanga) and an American tourist called Barbara (Yuyu Rau) becomes the main thread along which the action is strung.

