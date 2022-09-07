Rollin’ Rebels! Crestview riding incredible league-winning streak

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team has been racking up the kills in league play the last several seasons. Crestview topped Campbell 3-0 on Tuesday, their 65th straight league win.

“It is just insane,” says junior Grace Auer. “It just shows how hard we work and it is such a fun group of girls and that 65th straight win just feels really good.”

The streak dates back to 2017. In fact, the run goes back to their ITCL days, which means they have never lost a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference match.

“We don’t really think about it in the day-to-day, we just get out there and play and we want to win every game,” says head coach Alisha Auer. “But to think about that as a whole, it is pretty amazing. Very proud of these kids.”

“That is just insane,” says sophomore Addey Emch. “It just shows the hard work that this team actually puts in at practice every day and at every game.”

The Rebels have been especially dominant in 2022. A perfect 5 and 0 without dropping a single set.

“We practice very intense volleyball,” Coach Auer says. “We look forward to practice, we get them in game-like situations where we are pushing them all the time to get better and push harder.”

“We just keep pushing each other and we just want the best out of each other and keep showing the excitement that Crestview volleyball brings,” Grace Auer says.

The hope for Crestview is to keep rolling this long league streak into the postseason and make a deeper run than their Sweet 16 trip last year.

“We are so ready for what is to come and we really want to make it past regional semis,” Emch says. “And that game last year, two points, it really makes us hungry for the future.”

