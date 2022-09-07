Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
hoiabc.com
A day for kids at the John Buckley Memorial Garden
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois Association of the Education of Young Children came together on Saturday to bring a soothing day in the park for children. There was sensory play, Segway rides, chalk for sidewalk art, yoga and more. Dozens of people came out to enjoy the day....
hoiabc.com
Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Unveiling of highway named after war hero
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - CWO4 John W. Frederick Jr fought in World War II, the Korean war and the Vietnam war before losing his life as a prison of war in 1972. His family came together with the help of Rep. Tim Butler and Sen. Sally Turner to name a part of Interstate 155 from I-74 down to Illinois Route 1 after the late hero.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
wglt.org
Water flow slowed at Bloomington water treatment plant to address taste, odor issues
City of Bloomington officials say the municipality’s water supply is going through extra filtration to offset issues with taste and odor that have arisen lately. Issues with the taste and odor of Bloomington’s water tend to surface every year as summer comes to a close, but the severity differs from year to year, said public works director Kevin Kothe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglt.org
3 apply for McLean County state's attorney
Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
wcbu.org
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
1470 WMBD
Body pulled from IL River near Sankoty Lakes
SPRING BAY, Ill. — A body has been pulled from the Illinois River near Spring Bay. Fondulac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson told 25 News that his agency recovered the body of a deceased man at around 6:13 p.m Wednesday just west of Sankoty Lakes, south of Spring Bay.
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
1027superhits.com
Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
hoiabc.com
More Than Pink Walk returns to Bloomington
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Bloomington will be flooded with pink this upcoming weekend. The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is back for the first time since 2019 this Saturday. Breast cancer patients, survivors, and all those who support them will be among the...
swineweb.com
Morton Buildings’ DuraPlank Concrete Splashboard Being Expanded Nationally
Morton Buildings’ innovative concrete splashboard, DuraPlank is now being expanded nationally, helping to make farm buildings stronger and longer lasting. Sean Cain, Morton Buildings president, said the patented DuraPlank concrete splashboard is the first of its kind in the post-frame building industry. It is offered as an optional upgrade for new buildings that utilize the Morton Foundation System, which consists of lower concrete columns that eliminate wood in the ground, avoiding natural decay and protecting against potential costly repairs. The splashboard is connected to the top of the columns, extending around the bottom of the building perimeter and providing zero ground-to-wood contact.
Comments / 0