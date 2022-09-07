ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 133

Manny Galvan
4d ago

If this is allowed to pass, it will give criminals free reign against all citizens! Chicago will die and become another Baltimore instantly! 👎🏻👎🏻🤬

Reply(4)
41
Jam'n
4d ago

Pritzker has allowed the criminal to run free, they getvout of jail free card, while the victims are running for cover.Let's send some of these criminals to Pritzker and Lightfoot neighborhoods, see how they like living in fear. Then watch the heads roll! There both worthless!! Just my opinion!

Reply(2)
34
diane
4d ago

well..I wonder if Bailey also told them about the proposal he wrote the dismantle then privatize their retirement funds. Special attention to tge health care clauses. People need to know who this climber really is. He started with NO platform. Guns n grits were abiut it. Only after issues hit tge headlines does he go, "yaaa..thats the ticket! Im running for no masks abd guns!!" then its, "Of COURSE, I will stop abortion! Im veryvery Christian!"Then it's, "Thats the ticket!! i love cops! Ill tell them I love them!!" Then its, "Of COURSE, Trump won the election!!" Look up his state house records.Wants to strip public workers pensions. Is against collective bargaining for unions. Is against restricting classroom sizes. so, basically, screw public schools and teachers (oh, and all union workers, especially oublic service workers, police, firefighters) but all in for our tax dollars going to religious schools..especially HIS. Everything he says is right out of Jon Lovette's skits, "The Liar"

Reply(9)
40
wmay.com

DeVore Questions Pritzker Payments To Top Staffers

Republican candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore is questioning Governor JB Pritzker’s practice of supplementing the salaries of top aides out of his own pocket. Pritzker pays a number of his top staffers thousands of dollars per year in addition to their taxpayer-funded salary…a move which he says allows him to retain top talent without spending more tax dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
TEXAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

New 2023 Illinois laws that employers might not want you to know

(WTVO) — The new year is only 4 months away, which means new laws will soon take effect. A lot of the laws in Illinois have to do with the workplace, and there are a bunch that can benefit the workers themselves. There are amendments to pre-existing laws that will employees should be aware of as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Darren Bailey
wlds.com

Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks

A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois unions hope voters will support their effort to include a workers’ rights amendment in the state’s constitution. However, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups oppose the idea. Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said Thursday that the proposal will give...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

State officials debate over cash bail removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Major changes are coming to the criminal justice system in 2023. On January 1, the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity -Today or "SAFE-T" Act will go into effect. Prosecutors throughout Illinois are concerned about the new law, because it will allow people who are accused...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Unveiling of highway named after war hero

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - CWO4 John W. Frederick Jr fought in World War II, the Korean war and the Vietnam war before losing his life as a prison of war in 1972. His family came together with the help of Rep. Tim Butler and Sen. Sally Turner to name a part of Interstate 155 from I-74 down to Illinois Route 1 after the late hero.
TREMONT, IL

