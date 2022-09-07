Traveling COVID nurse and father build camper for cross-country trip

MURFREESBORO, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A local traveling nurse who has spent the last couple of years in the trenches with COVID is about to head out on a cross-country trip for an adventure she says was inspired by her patients.

Murfreesboro, Arkansas native Haley Graves has been building the camper she will take on the road from scratch, with her father’s help. She says she got the idea from a common thread she has encountered among her patients in her eight years as a nurse.

“I’ve talked to a lot of patients who they’re kind of at the end of a lifespan and one thing that I hear out of a lot of people is ‘I wish I had traveled more,” said Graves.

Graves is putting the finishing touches on the camper now that she has wrapped up her latest traveling nurse assignment at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

“I have been off steady working every day since then on this camper. I’m in every weeknight and every weekend in between there my dad has been right beside me either telling me what to do or fixing mess-ups, and there’s been a few of those but as we say that gives stuff character and we’ve got to spend a lot of good time together because of that.”

She says she has learned a lot along the way.

“I’ve got a grandfather who’s been a carpenter by profession his entire life, and so he has taught me so many things about woodworking and then my dad is much more of the Metal Man, so he is my welder.”

The steel-framed camper will come equipped with a queen-size bed, A/C, and storage components. Haley plans to hit the road on Thursday and begin her six-week adventure. Graves hopes to visit at least 17 states, stopping at dozens of state and national parks and historical sites. She says they have no reservations for anything, and this will be a “plan-as-you-go” kind of trip.

You can follow Haley Graves’ cross-country adventure in camper she’s dubbed ‘The Wild Blue Yonder’ on Instagram , where she will document each stop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.