ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, AR

Traveling COVID nurse and father build camper for cross-country trip

By Donald Britton
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49laJU_0hknIzUi00

MURFREESBORO, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A local traveling nurse who has spent the last couple of years in the trenches with COVID is about to head out on a cross-country trip for an adventure she says was inspired by her patients.

Arkansas housing market cooling

Murfreesboro, Arkansas native Haley Graves has been building the camper she will take on the road from scratch, with her father’s help. She says she got the idea from a common thread she has encountered among her patients in her eight years as a nurse.

“I’ve talked to a lot of patients who they’re kind of at the end of a lifespan and one thing that I hear out of a lot of people is ‘I wish I had traveled more,” said Graves.

Graves is putting the finishing touches on the camper now that she has wrapped up her latest traveling nurse assignment at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

“I have been off steady working every day since then on this camper. I’m in every weeknight and every weekend in between there my dad has been right beside me either telling me what to do or fixing mess-ups, and there’s been a few of those but as we say that gives stuff character and we’ve got to spend a lot of good time together because of that.”

She says she has learned a lot along the way.

“I’ve got a grandfather who’s been a carpenter by profession his entire life, and so he has taught me so many things about woodworking and then my dad is much more of the Metal Man, so he is my welder.”

Narcan availability expanding in Arkansas to help prevent opioid overdoses

The steel-framed camper will come equipped with a queen-size bed, A/C, and storage components. Haley plans to hit the road on Thursday and begin her six-week adventure. Graves hopes to visit at least 17 states, stopping at dozens of state and national parks and historical sites. She says they have no reservations for anything, and this will be a “plan-as-you-go” kind of trip.

You can follow Haley Graves’ cross-country adventure in camper she’s dubbed ‘The Wild Blue Yonder’ on Instagram , where she will document each stop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope

Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
HOPE, AR
Kicker 102.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Linus Covid#General Health#Baptist Medical Center
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
UNION COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
ktoy1047.com

Nash police seek information on missing juvenile

Jenna Rafferty is a white female. She is 5’5” and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She has sandy colored hair and brown eyes. Rafferty failed to return home after school and has not been in contact with her family since her disappearance. If you have information regarding her whereabouts,...
NASH, TX
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Prescott Police Department searches for suspects of car burglaries at funeral home

On August 30th 2022, officers with the Prescott Police Department (PPD) responded to Brazzel-Cornish Funeral Home in reference to vehicles being burglarized. Several vehicles had windows broken and items taken from inside the vehicles. While taking the report from the victims, officers were notified by the victims that their credit cards were being used at Walmart at that time. Officers advised the Hope Police Department, and PPD officers responded to Walmart, as well. PPD officers were unable to make contact with the suspects, but were able to obtain video footage of the suspects as they attempted to use the victims’ cards.
PRESCOTT, AR
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
730
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy