Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield

Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson Heisman humbling? Kentucky defense brings QB back to Earth

Anthony Richardson received loads of attention after Florida’s big win over Utah last week, but the Florida quarterback was humbled a bit against Kentucky as the Heisman Trophy talk appeared to cool. Richardson started the game 6-for-17, including an interception to Jordan Wright, and mustered just 84 yards. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combination ahead of Florida showdown

The Kentucky Wildcats revealed their uniform combination this week ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators, who just knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah to bump themselves all the way up to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats will wear their white helmets, white jersey and white pants...
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Mark Stoops
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 matchups that will define Florida-Kentucky ... and a prediction

No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida square off in the SEC opener for both teams on Saturday night in The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN). The Gators will be looking to build off a 29-26 upset of then-No. 7 Utah in their season opener last week. Kentucky, meanwhile, is seeking a second consecutive win over the Gators, something the Wildcats haven’t done since 1976 and ’77.
GAINESVILLE, FL
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown

Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY

