No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida square off in the SEC opener for both teams on Saturday night in The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN). The Gators will be looking to build off a 29-26 upset of then-No. 7 Utah in their season opener last week. Kentucky, meanwhile, is seeking a second consecutive win over the Gators, something the Wildcats haven’t done since 1976 and ’77.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO