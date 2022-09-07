Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reacts to passing Bear Bryant to become Kentucky's all-time winningest coach
Mark Stoops now sits alone atop Kentucky football’s all-time winningest coaches list. The Wildcats defeated the Florida Gators 26-16 in The Swamp, and Stoops now has the most wins as a head coach in program history. It was a fitting defensive night for Stoops’ defense, too, as it stifled...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson Heisman humbling? Kentucky defense brings QB back to Earth
Anthony Richardson received loads of attention after Florida’s big win over Utah last week, but the Florida quarterback was humbled a bit against Kentucky as the Heisman Trophy talk appeared to cool. Richardson started the game 6-for-17, including an interception to Jordan Wright, and mustered just 84 yards. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky takes down Florida as Anthony Richardson struggles
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Kentucky has once again gone to The Swamp and handed a first-year Florida head coach its first loss. Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky squad extinguished any UF hype with a 26-16 win over Billy Napier’s No. 12 Gators. Kentucky’s defense came up...
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combination ahead of Florida showdown
The Kentucky Wildcats revealed their uniform combination this week ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators, who just knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah to bump themselves all the way up to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats will wear their white helmets, white jersey and white pants...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier takes ownership of loss to Kentucky: 'You have to take a good look in the mirror'
Billy Napier took ownership of Florida’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday, as the Gators fell 26-16. Anthony Richardson struggled, and was just 14-for-35 passing for 143 yards and 2 interceptions. He also had just 6 carries for 4 yards. Richardson was off all night, a major contrast from last...
nationofblue.com
Jordan Wright returns to Kentucky roster just ahead of Florida game
There was some big news for the Kentucky football program this afternoon as senior linebacker Jordan Wright is officially eligible to play immediately. The football team announced Wright’s return on social media:. Unfortunately, there’s still no update on Chris Rodriguez.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 matchups that will define Florida-Kentucky ... and a prediction
No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida square off in the SEC opener for both teams on Saturday night in The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN). The Gators will be looking to build off a 29-26 upset of then-No. 7 Utah in their season opener last week. Kentucky, meanwhile, is seeking a second consecutive win over the Gators, something the Wildcats haven’t done since 1976 and ’77.
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WTVQ
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 17 Boyle County – 31
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wevv.com
Dozens of Kentucky troopers and officers honored for heroic acts of service
Dozens of Kentucky state troopers and officers were honored during a ceremony on Thursday. The Kentucky State Police says 75 troopers and officers were honored for heroic acts of service on Thursday during the agency's annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington. “The past year has challenged us in many ways...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
