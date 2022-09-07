Read full article on original website
Texas school district adopts Guardian Program, staff members are armed
The district says this is one of many measures they added to the district to ensure staff and students stay safe in case an intruder comes into the campus.
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses
WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
fox44news.com
Central Texas cities to reflect on 9/11
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – September 11th is this Sunday, and Central Texas cities and school districts are planning to have some time of reflection and remembrance. The Killeen Independent School District is hosting its 16th Community Freedom Walk on Friday morning. The district is inviting all friends and community members to join in. The district says this time will also be used to honor local first responders, as well as military servicemen and women. The event will take place at the Ellison High School Auditorium at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
fox44news.com
Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week: Waco HS
Waco (FOX 44) — The Week Three Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is the Waco High School Lion Pride Band. The Director of Bands is Scott Stulir. He is joined by Tyler Sage, who leads the jazz band and Marching/Visual program, and Michelle Wilson, who is the woodwind specialist and leads the non-varsity band and color guard.
KWTX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The first Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion of the schoolyear is Rosebud-Lott’s Preston Hering. Preston is a star in the classroom, football field and in FFA. Congrats to Preston!
KBTX.com
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
fox44news.com
September is National Preparedness Month
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires can all happen in Central Texas during the month of September. That’s why National Preparedness Month is so important. “Really something that people think about on a regular basis. And so it gives us an opportunity to say, hey,...
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas
WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
fox44news.com
Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
KBTX.com
College Station beats Temple on Senior Night
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Temple 45-35 Friday night at Cougar Field for their Senior Night. Cougar quarterback Arrington Maiden had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). The Cougars’ defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Chantz Johnson intercepted Temple’s Reese Rumfield for a pick-six. The Wildcats put some pressure on in the third quarter with 21 points, but College Station never gave up the lead in the second half.
fox44news.com
University High School comes up just short against Arlington Heights
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The University High Trojans fell just a point short against Arlington Heights, as they lost 29-28. Next week, the Trojans will hit the road to take on Copperas Cove at 7:00 pm.
fox44news.com
No. 22 Temple falls to No. 9 College Station in high scoring contest
COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 22 Temple Wildcats lost their first game of the season on Friday night, as they lost 45-35 against No. 9 College Station. Next week, the Wildcats will host James Martin at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
Temple PD completes One Mind Campaign initiative
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has received a certification from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for completing the One Mind Campaign. The department said in a press release that this initiative requires law enforcement agencies to implement four practices to increase successful...
WacoTrib.com
Taylor Museum of Waco History opens doors to public visit
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents,...
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Gatesville Messenger
Marriage licenses in Coryell County for August
Marriage licenses filed during August 2022 in the Coryell County Clerk’s Office included:. Ian José Colon Maldonado and Samantha Katherine Guentzel,. Thomas MacGregor Denson and Christine Grace Saari,. Albert Jo AJ Rosario Dizon and Ashley Olvera,. Thurman Carroll Estes and Annette Ray,. Kalub James Flores and Kimberly Marie...
coveleaderpress.com
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan
The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
