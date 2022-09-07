ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event

The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

New program will encourage success in at-risk students

McNeese State University Athletics, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and Calcasieu Parish School Board, have launched a new program called “Rowdy for Success.”. This will function as an intervention program for at-risk students in the Calcasieu Parish school system. The goal of the program...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Welsh, LA
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Corine Margaret Clary Lee

Corine Margaret Clary Lee, of Gonzales, La., formerly from Lake Charles, passed away at the age of 93 at Magnolia Assisted Living. Corine was born on Sept. 3, 1928, to Lee and Regina Clary in Opelousas, La. She graduated from Opelousas High School and earned a degree in education at SLI in Lafayette. While there, she met her future husband, Arthur E. Lee, Jr., and they married July 23, 1949.
GONZALES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Guy Lawrence Woodward

Guy Lawrence Woodward, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1929, as the youngest of 8 children to Guy W. and Helen J. Woodward in Stella, Mo. He moved to Sunnyvale, Calif., as a child and graduated from...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Geraldine “Jerrie” Simmons Jantz

Jerrie, 94, of Lake Charles, La., entered eternal rest on Sept. 6, 2022, in a local care facility. She was born on June 23, 1928, to Willie E. and Charlotte “Lottie” Simmons in Beaumont, Texas. She loved to dance and never met a stranger. She grew up in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Carol Jean Hagen

Carol Jean Hagen, age 72, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Dodge City, Kan., to parents Jim and Katherine Wears. Carol was a longtime employee of The Frame House &...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
LAFAYETTE, LA

