Lake Charles American Press
Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event
The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
KPLC TV
Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
Lake Charles American Press
New program will encourage success in at-risk students
McNeese State University Athletics, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and Calcasieu Parish School Board, have launched a new program called “Rowdy for Success.”. This will function as an intervention program for at-risk students in the Calcasieu Parish school system. The goal of the program...
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University's new program "Rowdy for Success" is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom.
Lake Charles American Press
Corine Margaret Clary Lee
Corine Margaret Clary Lee, of Gonzales, La., formerly from Lake Charles, passed away at the age of 93 at Magnolia Assisted Living. Corine was born on Sept. 3, 1928, to Lee and Regina Clary in Opelousas, La. She graduated from Opelousas High School and earned a degree in education at SLI in Lafayette. While there, she met her future husband, Arthur E. Lee, Jr., and they married July 23, 1949.
Lake Charles American Press
Guy Lawrence Woodward
Guy Lawrence Woodward, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1929, as the youngest of 8 children to Guy W. and Helen J. Woodward in Stella, Mo. He moved to Sunnyvale, Calif., as a child and graduated from...
Lake Charles American Press
Geraldine “Jerrie” Simmons Jantz
Jerrie, 94, of Lake Charles, La., entered eternal rest on Sept. 6, 2022, in a local care facility. She was born on June 23, 1928, to Willie E. and Charlotte “Lottie” Simmons in Beaumont, Texas. She loved to dance and never met a stranger. She grew up in...
Former Home Savings Bank In Downtown Lafayette To Become New Headquarters For One Acadiana
One Acadiana, Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development organization are relocating their headquarters from 804 E St. Mary Blvd into Downtown Lafayette inside of the former Home Savings Bank at 523 Jefferson Street. The former bank building underwent a facade renovation during the height of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
Lake Charles American Press
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Carol Jean Hagen
Carol Jean Hagen, age 72, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Carol was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Dodge City, Kan., to parents Jim and Katherine Wears. Carol was a longtime employee of The Frame House &...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
Lake Charles American Press
Cameron Parish wins LHSAA appeal, Executive Committee alters divisions, playoff brackets
It is been almost a decade since the last big shift in the state high school sports scene, and now there is another. On Friday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee voted to go with four non-select divisions and four select divisions in split sports, plus changed the number of teams in each playoff bracket.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
KPLC TV
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
