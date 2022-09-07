Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky takes down Florida as Anthony Richardson struggles
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Kentucky has once again gone to The Swamp and handed a first-year Florida head coach its first loss. Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky squad extinguished any UF hype with a 26-16 win over Billy Napier’s No. 12 Gators. Kentucky’s defense came up...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson Heisman humbling? Kentucky defense brings QB back to Earth
Anthony Richardson received loads of attention after Florida’s big win over Utah last week, but the Florida quarterback was humbled a bit against Kentucky as the Heisman Trophy talk appeared to cool. Richardson started the game 6-for-17, including an interception to Jordan Wright, and mustered just 84 yards. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reacts to passing Bear Bryant to become Kentucky's all-time winningest coach
Mark Stoops now sits alone atop Kentucky football’s all-time winningest coaches list. The Wildcats defeated the Florida Gators 26-16 in The Swamp, and Stoops now has the most wins as a head coach in program history. It was a fitting defensive night for Stoops’ defense, too, as it stifled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combination ahead of Florida showdown
The Kentucky Wildcats revealed their uniform combination this week ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators, who just knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah to bump themselves all the way up to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats will wear their white helmets, white jersey and white pants...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier takes ownership of loss to Kentucky: 'You have to take a good look in the mirror'
Billy Napier took ownership of Florida’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday, as the Gators fell 26-16. Anthony Richardson struggled, and was just 14-for-35 passing for 143 yards and 2 interceptions. He also had just 6 carries for 4 yards. Richardson was off all night, a major contrast from last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
Comments / 0