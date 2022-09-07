ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities found a 63-year-old woman safe who had been missing since Friday afternoon. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said Saturday in a Facebook post. Police said as of 9:13 p.m. “the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC
Conway, SC
Horry County, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

One person dead after Conway-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting in the Conway area, according to officials. Police were called to Legacy Way for a reported fight, according to a police report obtained by News13. A caller told police multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. Kenyance […]
WMBF

Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
MARION, SC
wfxb.com

Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris

A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
LORIS, SC

