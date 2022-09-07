Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. James
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
WMBF
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County have safely located a woman reported missing. Before being found, Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson went missing Friday afternoon from her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris. Officials said she was located safe at around 8 p.m....
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities found a 63-year-old woman safe who had been missing since Friday afternoon. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said Saturday in a Facebook post. Police said as of 9:13 p.m. “the […]
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
WMBF
No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
wpde.com
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
wpde.com
Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase in Horry County: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police were responding to an attempted murder call in Horry County before a suspect led them on a police chase Tuesday. According to a report, police were in the Conway area speaking to a victim when the suspect, who has since been identified as Zhimarius Baker, fled the scene on Stallion Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
One person dead after Conway-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting in the Conway area, according to officials. Police were called to Legacy Way for a reported fight, according to a police report obtained by News13. A caller told police multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. Kenyance […]
WMBF
6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of six people were arrested Friday as part of a Darlington County narcotics investigation. A search warrant for a Candy Lane residence in the Florence area of Darlington County led deputies to discover approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and around 1/2 ounce of fentanyl.
WMBF
Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday. Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building. According to CFD, no injuries were reported. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted. This is a...
WMBF
Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
wfxb.com
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
Carolina Forest mom shot herself after killing her 2 kids, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
Comments / 0