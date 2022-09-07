Read full article on original website
Christensen, Dewayne
Dewayne "Red" Sidney Christensen, 67, of Rigby, passed away September 6, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Red was born April 8, 1955, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Robert D. Christensen and Bonnie Jean Holm Christensen. He grew up and attended schools in North Platte, Nebraska, and graduated from North Platte High School. After high school, Red joined the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of service. On August 30, 1974, he married Katherine Ann Teahon in North Platte, Nebraska. Red and Kathy made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Dewayne finished his career as a coordinator for the Bureau of Reclamation. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on cars with his boys. Red was a volunteer firefighter for the Halsey Fire Department. He was involved in the Loup 2 Loup road races in Halsey, Nebraska. Red is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Christensen of Rigby, ID; son, Cad (Janalyn) Christensen; daughter, Candein (Frank) Chairez; brother, Larry (Cindy) Christensen; two sisters, Tammy (Jeff) Dugger and Sue (Dirk) Higgins; six grandchildren, Anthony, Jordan, Beau, Coby, Devon, and Eli; and two great grandchildren, Kayann and Leeland. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Christensen; sister, Jean Anne Edelman; and brother-in-law, Dick Edelman. Per Red's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dewayne 4/8/1955 - "Red" 9/6/2022Christensen.
Vonasek, Eleanor
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. Eleanor was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on January 3, 1937, to Jourden and Nellie Snyder. She attended Beatrice High School where she met and later married her sweetheart, Arlen Vonasek. They moved to San Diego, California, where they raised three children, Pamela, Michael and Nancy. After their children were grown, Arlen and Eleanor traveled the country for three years in a 5th Wheel and then settled in Loveland, Colorado. Eleanor moved to Idaho Falls after Arlen passed away in 2009. Eleanor gave of her talents throughout the years. She was a cheerleader in high school, a swim instructor, Girl Scout leader, and always there for her children encouraging them as they grew. She had a passion for golf, she enjoyed crocheting and made baby blankets she donated to newborns at the hospital. She played cards at the Senior Center in Idaho Falls and anywhere anyone wanted to play. She is survived by her children, Pam Herrera (Gabe), Mike Vonasek (Machelle), and Nancy Vonasek-Farrar (lan); her brother, Archie Snyder (Sandra); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Vonasek; her parents, Jourden and Nellie Snyder; her sisters, Thelma Lauder and Velma "Babe" Brandt; and granddaughter, Micaela Herrera. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband's at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beatrice Educational Foundation beatricefoundation.com/donate or by mail to 320 N. 5th St, Beatrice, NE 68310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 1/3/1937 - 9/4/2022Vonasek.
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The City of Blackfoot will soon bring in professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into not just (somewhere) to go...
Potter, Brett
Brett Potter 3/17/1966 - 9/4/2022 Brett Wayne Potter, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 4, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
City Council prepares draft ordinance to regulate public parks usage
The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters. Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
