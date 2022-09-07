Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. Eleanor was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on January 3, 1937, to Jourden and Nellie Snyder. She attended Beatrice High School where she met and later married her sweetheart, Arlen Vonasek. They moved to San Diego, California, where they raised three children, Pamela, Michael and Nancy. After their children were grown, Arlen and Eleanor traveled the country for three years in a 5th Wheel and then settled in Loveland, Colorado. Eleanor moved to Idaho Falls after Arlen passed away in 2009. Eleanor gave of her talents throughout the years. She was a cheerleader in high school, a swim instructor, Girl Scout leader, and always there for her children encouraging them as they grew. She had a passion for golf, she enjoyed crocheting and made baby blankets she donated to newborns at the hospital. She played cards at the Senior Center in Idaho Falls and anywhere anyone wanted to play. She is survived by her children, Pam Herrera (Gabe), Mike Vonasek (Machelle), and Nancy Vonasek-Farrar (lan); her brother, Archie Snyder (Sandra); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Vonasek; her parents, Jourden and Nellie Snyder; her sisters, Thelma Lauder and Velma "Babe" Brandt; and granddaughter, Micaela Herrera. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband's at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beatrice Educational Foundation beatricefoundation.com/donate or by mail to 320 N. 5th St, Beatrice, NE 68310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 1/3/1937 - 9/4/2022Vonasek.

