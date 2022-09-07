Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man sought for questioning in connection with alleged assault in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged assault in Mariners Harbor. On Aug. 17 at around 7:45 p.m., in front of 27 Lockman Ave., an unidentified man got into a verbal dispute with a 62-year-old male, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, and the unknown individual punched the victim in the face and threw him down, the statement said.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
NYPD investigating shooting incident in New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Brighton that left a man wounded just after midnight Saturday. The incident occurred at about 12:33 a.m. at 145 Hendricks Ave., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. During a dispute, the suspect...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thief’s return for muggings outside bank on Staten Island? A prison sentence.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This thief’s tally from two alleged muggings outside a Grasmere bank earlier this year is $29, a felony conviction and three years in prison. Muhammad Spencer, 34, of St. George, has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery to satisfy all charges against him stemming from the attacks.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
Gun denial backfires for Staten Island man. He pleads guilty in 2 cases.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite a convicted felon’s denial to cops, the gun, which officers found in his car in Stapleton two months ago, belonged to him. And that wasn’t the only illegal firearm Andrew Henry was tagged with. Last year, police seized a handgun from the...
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
NYPD asks for public’s help locating 2 teen girls reported missing on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate two teen girls, who, in separate cases, have been reported missing. Serenity Nieves, 16, was last seen Aug. 28 at her home on St. Mary’s Avenue in Rosebank, according to a written statement from the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide at Marlboro, N.J., home, investigators say
A husband and wife found dead in their Marlboro home earlier this week died as a result of a murder-suicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department were called to the Albermarle Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday after they were requested to do a welfare check there, the office said. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Priscilla Badua and her husband, Felino Badua, Jr., 66, dead inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 sought for questioning in connection with robbery where victim was beaten in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips to identify two men sought for questioning in connection with a violent robbery early on a Saturday morning in August in Tompkinsville. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in the vicinity of Victory...
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
17-year-old student shot near Coney Island high school
NEW YORK -- A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough.On Wednesday, a charter school student was shot and killed in Downtown Brooklyn.READ MORE: Shooting death of 15-year-old charter school student in Brooklyn park leaves fellow students, neighbors rattledFriday's shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.Police say a 17-year-old student at nearby Lincoln High School was shot once in the stomach across the street, off school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Students had an early...
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3