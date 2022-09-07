ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Man sought for questioning in connection with alleged assault in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an alleged assault in Mariners Harbor. On Aug. 17 at around 7:45 p.m., in front of 27 Lockman Ave., an unidentified man got into a verbal dispute with a 62-year-old male, according to a written statement from NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, and the unknown individual punched the victim in the face and threw him down, the statement said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
NY1

Another shooting rattles Coney Island community

NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide at Marlboro, N.J., home, investigators say

A husband and wife found dead in their Marlboro home earlier this week died as a result of a murder-suicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department were called to the Albermarle Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday after they were requested to do a welfare check there, the office said. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Priscilla Badua and her husband, Felino Badua, Jr., 66, dead inside.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

17-year-old student shot near Coney Island high school

NEW YORK -- A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough.On Wednesday, a charter school student was shot and killed in Downtown Brooklyn.READ MORE: Shooting death of 15-year-old charter school student in Brooklyn park leaves fellow students, neighbors rattledFriday's shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.Police say a 17-year-old student at nearby Lincoln High School was shot once in the stomach across the street, off school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Students had an early...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy