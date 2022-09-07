ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 9

It's just me!
4d ago

We, the people, LOVE TO DRIVE OUR CARS AND PARK IN OUR OWN PARKING SPACE!!!!! Screw taking public transportation everywhere.

Reply(2)
5
Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans

The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy. Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Traffic
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Portantino
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to unveil Fitness Court

The City of Chula Vista is poised to unveil a new modern outdoor Fitness Court that allows users to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout. The newest addition to the city's recreation spaces will be unveiled at Rohr Park on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with a supporting mobile app. According to the city, the project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at the park for decades.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Building Construction#Commercial Real Estate#Parking Spaces#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus Realestate#Transit Priority Areas#Assembly
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS 8

Poway Unified school board votes to allocate $10M to repair AC unit

SAN DIEGO — The Poway Unified School District addressed the lack of working air conditioning units at a school board meeting Thursday night. Board members voted unanimously to set aside $10 million from the district’s general funds reserve to repair the air conditioning units at Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

New fast food worker law facing intense legal challenge

SAN DIEGO — A new state law giving fast food workers more power to fight for better wages and working conditions is now facing an intense legal challenge. AB 257 paved the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. However, opponents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy