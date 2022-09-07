Read full article on original website
It's just me!
4d ago
We, the people, LOVE TO DRIVE OUR CARS AND PARK IN OUR OWN PARKING SPACE!!!!! Screw taking public transportation everywhere.
Mayor Recommends 3 More Affordable Housing Projects Under ‘Bridge to Home’
Mayor Todd Gloria has recommended three more affordable housing projects Wednesday for funding under San Diego’s “Bridge to Home” program to end homelessness. The three projects selected for funding in Round 2 of the program will create 242 homes, including 39 that are set aside for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The three projects are:
Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans
The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy. Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
New homeless shelter to open Monday
A new shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego is scheduled to open Monday in the Midway area.
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
State may permanently shrink internet and cell phone discounts for low-income Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
Poway Mayor Steve Vaus: I’ve been against SANDAG’s mileage tax since the beginning
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Means to fund the new transportation plan have been widely debated, and the leaders...
Chula Vista to unveil Fitness Court
The City of Chula Vista is poised to unveil a new modern outdoor Fitness Court that allows users to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout. The newest addition to the city's recreation spaces will be unveiled at Rohr Park on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with a supporting mobile app. According to the city, the project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at the park for decades.
What Will California’s 2035 Ban of Internal Combustion Engine Cars Mean to the St. Louis Region, If Anything?
Last month the California Air Resourses Board (CARB) voted to approve new statewide regulations that will gradually reduce the number of passenger vehicles powered solely by gasoline or diesel in their state. They drafted these regulations after California Gov. Gavin Newsome issued an executive order a year ago to make this happen.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
Anonymous Letter to Assembly Lawmakers Alleges Abuse, Harassment of Sergeants-at-Arms by Chief
The California Globe is in receipt of a letter stating it is from an Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, recently sent to all members of the California State Assembly, as well as Assembly staffers, revealing alleged abuse and horrible work conditions in the legislature by the Assembly Chief Sergeant-at-Arms. The complaint alleges that...
Unanswered cries: Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers
SAN DIEGO — This investigation was first published by CalMatters. The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help. But that doesn’t mean they...
Poway Unified school board votes to allocate $10M to repair AC unit
SAN DIEGO — The Poway Unified School District addressed the lack of working air conditioning units at a school board meeting Thursday night. Board members voted unanimously to set aside $10 million from the district’s general funds reserve to repair the air conditioning units at Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School.
Group That Supports Veterans Buys Aging Apartment Building in North Park for Nearly $5M
An organization that aids veterans in need of transitional housing and other services has purchased a 12-unit cottage property in North Park for $4.9 million. Ben Sierpina and Raymond S. Choi, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Downtown office, represented the seller, a private corporation that was dissolving.
New fast food worker law facing intense legal challenge
SAN DIEGO — A new state law giving fast food workers more power to fight for better wages and working conditions is now facing an intense legal challenge. AB 257 paved the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. However, opponents...
