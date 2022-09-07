BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.

