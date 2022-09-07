Read full article on original website
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
State finds "failures and concerns" in Palm Beach County School District
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grand jury report and a top state education official have expressed serious concerns about some aspects of Palm Beach County School District’s safety reporting and security plan execution. A letter dated August 29, 2022 sent to Palm Beach County School District...
FBI: Man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder South Florida police officers
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami who discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective has been sentenced to 310 months, just over 25 years, in federal prison on Thursday. Agents say 21-year-old James Robert Mills Jr.,...
16 year old charged with shooting two juveniles at Miami school bus stop
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a 16-year-old boy shot two 12-year-old boys in a robbery attempt at a school bus stop in Miami. The shooting happened Thursday morning at NW 109th Street and NW 10th Avenue. Police said the suspect approached the kids at the bus stop to...
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
Two people from Miami-Dade win $1 million from scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people from Miami-Dade County each won $1 million from the a Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announced Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens each won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The two claimed their prize at the Lottery's Miami District Office and chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
82-year-old man faces attempted murder charge for shooting pool maintenance worker: Police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 82-year-old man from West Palm Beach faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after officers say he shot a pool maintenance worker on Sept. 1. The West Palm Beach Police Department says Amefika Geuka, 82, was in court on Thursday and faces a...
Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami woman who shares a name with late rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested for assault in Miami. According to CBS Miami, the 34-year-old Shakur is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on September 6 outside of Hialeah Hospital. The victim told...
Pahokee area native recalls meeting The Queen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — John Williams is originally from Pahokee. As an educator, he did some moving around for his career, and in the early 90s he was the principal at Booker T. Washington Junior & Senior High School in the Miami area. In 1991, Queen Elizabeth...
West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars hold candlelight vigil for coach Nick Maddaloni
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday night for Nick Maddaloni, the head coach for the West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars who passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 1. Maddaloni, who was 38 at the time of his passing, coached the team to a...
