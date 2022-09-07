ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BAY, FL
cw34.com

Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Fish#Canals#The Leak#Fla#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
cw34.com

'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
LANTANA, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

Two people from Miami-Dade win $1 million from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people from Miami-Dade County each won $1 million from the a Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announced Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens each won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The two claimed their prize at the Lottery's Miami District Office and chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami woman who shares a name with late rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested for assault in Miami. According to CBS Miami, the 34-year-old Shakur is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on September 6 outside of Hialeah Hospital. The victim told...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Pahokee area native recalls meeting The Queen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — John Williams is originally from Pahokee. As an educator, he did some moving around for his career, and in the early 90s he was the principal at Booker T. Washington Junior & Senior High School in the Miami area. In 1991, Queen Elizabeth...
PAHOKEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy