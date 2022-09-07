SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO