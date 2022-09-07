Read full article on original website
Ann Plamondon
4d ago
You know I used to tell my family and friends stay out of Seattle and now I’m just telling family and friends to stay out of Washington for their own safety.
Reply
5
Corey Brandsma
4d ago
this is why you carry, I don't care if she had mental problems she should belong in a mental asylum
Reply(3)
5
Related
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
The Crime Blotter: ATF and Tacoma police arrest alleged repeat fentanyl dealer at Econo Lodge
Wednesday night, Tacoma Police Department officers assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in a joint operation to serve a high-risk federal search warrant on two units at the Econo Lodge on S Hosmer Street. South Hosmer Street has become a center of gun violence, human trafficking,...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8, 2022
On 09/08/22 at 3:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of 68th Ave NE, police arrested Michelle Lee Louise, 42, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree malicious mischief. On 09/08/22 at 9:08 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapp Rd SW, police arrested Paul Travis Uribe, 36, on...
q13fox.com
Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard
SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
'I ask for forgiveness': Man sentenced to another 93 years for murders committed in 2014
SEATTLE — A man charged with committing four murders back in 2014, was sentenced to 93 more years in prison in a King County Superior courtroom on Friday. Police say Ali Muhammad Brown went on a killing spree as part of his "jihad against Americans." Police say on April...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
KOMO News
Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
2 injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
Chronicle
2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
AOL Corp
Homicide victim found near Orting after Olympia teen’s disappearance is identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
50 arrested this year in crimes related to Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. — More than 50 people have been arrested at the Bellevue Home Depot this year for crimes including shoplifting, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bellevue police partnered with Home Depot to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business. During a recent emphasis...
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Comments / 8