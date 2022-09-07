ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies

NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Magnolia State Live

‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting

After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
vicksburgnews.com

Barge operators discover body in Mississippi River

On Sep. 1, barge operators found the body of an unidentified woman in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Last Thursday around noon, the remains were found roughly 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge. Adams County Coroner James Lee was able to confirm the found remains were that of...
Natchez Democrat

Kathy Darlene Hazlip

Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
Natchez Democrat

Ike Washington III

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
WJTV 12

Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the […]
Natchez Democrat

Employee raises break county budget

NATCHEZ — County officials will have to perform major surgery on their budget to move fund balances out of the red and into the black, County Administrator Angie King said during their Tuesday meeting. The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a budget hearing Tuesday and plans to have...
Natchez Democrat

Willie Earl Culbert

FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat

Fred Ford Jr.

NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat

Ronald Webster Miller

Ronald Webster Miller, 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at home in Natchez, MS. Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Temple, TX, to Lloyd Cardin and Jeannette Van Hoy Miller, while his father was stationed at Fort Hood. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, and a National Merit Scholar. He received a B.A. in Art History at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and attended graduate school as a Henry Francis du Pont Fellow at the University of Delaware.
WJTV 12

Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
WAFB

800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
Natchez Democrat

Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of 4-year-old

NATCHEZ — At 4:25 p.m., an Adams County jury began deliberating the fate of James Christopher Anderson, 27, accused with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Armani Hill. Anderson is also accused of felony child abuse, severely injuring Armani’s sister, 3-year-old Lailah Hill. Anderson took the stand...
WJTV 12

Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
