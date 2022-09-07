The City of Aberdeen says it is opening up traffic to the new round-about this coming week on September 14th. After five months of work, the improvements to the Market Street and F Street intersection are nearing completion. Portions of the intersection were closed in April and the entire intersection was closed in June to construct the five leg roundabout. The project team is pleased to announce that opening the intersection will occur about three weeks early!

ABERDEEN, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO