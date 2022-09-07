Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Support your local artists this weekend in Tenino
Pablo Picasso once said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.”. This weekend you can take a bath from the daily humdrum by visiting the Creative Market at 147 Olympia Street North featuring local artists in and around the region. There will...
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Hey, Centralia City Council — What Are You Thinking?
I don’t remember when I’ve been more upset about the Centralia City Council’s attitude than when a recent article in this newspaper revealed the thinking about the future — if there is one — of the city’s outdoor swimming pool. I wish I had...
thejoltnews.com
Technical courses in Olympia schools described, and OSD enrollment right on target
The Olympia School District reported no noteworthy increases in the number of enrolled students for the start of the school year 2022-2023 during its regular hybrid session on September 8. “The district has budgeted an annual average full-time equivalent student population of 8,985 students,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Priddy shared. “As...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Suspected raffle ticket scammers struggle to answer questions
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Beware of people selling raffle tickets for an alleged youth basketball team called the “Knights.” Gig Harbor officers spoke with suspected scammers doing that in the parking lot of a store on Point Fosdick Drive on Aug. 30.
Goat Rocks Fire grows to 1,500 acres, evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline communities due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School in Randle....
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
ghscanner.com
Aberdeens First Round-About to Open Sept. 14th
The City of Aberdeen says it is opening up traffic to the new round-about this coming week on September 14th. After five months of work, the improvements to the Market Street and F Street intersection are nearing completion. Portions of the intersection were closed in April and the entire intersection was closed in June to construct the five leg roundabout. The project team is pleased to announce that opening the intersection will occur about three weeks early!
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
q13fox.com
Goat Rocks Fire: Officials issue 'Go now' evacuations parts of Lewis County
PACKWOOD, Wash. - Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders. Officials said on Friday night, Currently Timberline, Goat Rocks, and...
thejoltnews.com
Starbucks workers at Tumwater location announce two-day strike
In response to Starbucks’ continued union-busting practices, Starbucks workers from the Capitol Blvd and Trosper St. locations are going on a two-day strike. Workers from this store, located at 5300 Capitol Blvd SE, will be withholding their labor on Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th. Referred to as...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KOMO News
Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
