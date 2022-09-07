ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

thejoltnews.com

Support your local artists this weekend in Tenino

Pablo Picasso once said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.”. This weekend you can take a bath from the daily humdrum by visiting the Creative Market at 147 Olympia Street North featuring local artists in and around the region. There will...
TENINO, WA
KING-5

Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Technical courses in Olympia schools described, and OSD enrollment right on target

The Olympia School District reported no noteworthy increases in the number of enrolled students for the start of the school year 2022-2023 during its regular hybrid session on September 8. “The district has budgeted an annual average full-time equivalent student population of 8,985 students,” Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Priddy shared. “As...
OLYMPIA, WA
ghscanner.com

Aberdeens First Round-About to Open Sept. 14th

The City of Aberdeen says it is opening up traffic to the new round-about this coming week on September 14th. After five months of work, the improvements to the Market Street and F Street intersection are nearing completion. Portions of the intersection were closed in April and the entire intersection was closed in June to construct the five leg roundabout. The project team is pleased to announce that opening the intersection will occur about three weeks early!
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Starbucks workers at Tumwater location announce two-day strike

In response to Starbucks’ continued union-busting practices, Starbucks workers from the Capitol Blvd and Trosper St. locations are going on a two-day strike. Workers from this store, located at 5300 Capitol Blvd SE, will be withholding their labor on Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th. Referred to as...
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA

